A Brooklyn mother trapped beneath the wreckage of her collapsed apartment building desperately called her husband, pleading for someone to rescue their son before the phone connection suddenly cut off.

The terrifying call came during a three-storey building collapse in Flatbush, New York, on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. Two people died, and at least 17 others were injured, including children, as firefighters searched unstable debris for survivors.

Mother's Desperate Call Before Silence

Anderson Velez was working when his wife called to tell him their building had collapsed around her and their two children, aged seven and two.

Velez said his wife was trapped beneath rubble and screaming for someone to help their son. The call then abruptly disconnected, leaving him uncertain whether his family had survived.

Emergency crews eventually rescued his wife and both children alive. Their conditions were not immediately detailed, but their survival offered relief amid the wider tragedy.

The family lived in a three-storey residential building near Flatbush and Bedford Avenues, where the structure suddenly collapsed into an adjacent construction excavation.

Two Dead as Firefighters Search Wreckage

The New York City Fire Department received reports of the collapse shortly after 4pm local time and dispatched emergency personnel to the scene.

Approximately 250 firefighters and emergency responders participated in the operation, using search dogs, drones, and specialised equipment to locate people beneath the debris.

Authorities confirmed two fatalities and at least 17 injuries, with four people reported in critical condition. Seven children were among those affected, although officials did not immediately disclose their individual conditions.

Firefighters rescued several survivors during the evening, including a pregnant woman who was carried from the wreckage on a stretcher.

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore warned that the number of victims could change because authorities had not established how many people remained unaccounted for.

Construction Site Under Investigation

The building collapsed into a neighbouring excavation site where construction work had been taking place earlier that day.

New York City's Department of Buildings confirmed that crews had been excavating the adjoining property, where development plans included a proposed nine-storey structure.

However, investigators have not determined whether the construction activity caused or contributed to the collapse. Officials are examining the site and assessing nearby buildings for structural damage.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the rescue as particularly challenging because unstable wreckage created dangerous spaces beneath the surface.

The collapse also damaged an adjoining structure, exposing interior rooms and raising concerns about further instability.

Residents Displaced as Rescue Continues

Authorities closed sections of Flatbush Avenue to allow emergency vehicles and rescue teams to operate safely.

New York City's Emergency Management Department coordinated with the American Red Cross to establish a reception centre at the Flatbush YMCA for displaced residents.

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed condolences to the victims' families and offered state assistance as investigators worked to establish what happened.

For Velez, the ordeal began with a desperate telephone call and ended with news that his family had survived.

But as rescue teams continued searching the rubble, other families faced an agonising wait for answers about their missing loved ones.