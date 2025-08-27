Emma Heming Willis has long been a steady presence at Bruce Willis' side, from the height of his Hollywood stardom to his ongoing health battle. Yet the British–American model and entrepreneur has built an impressive career of her own, moving from international runways to business ventures, and now using her platform to advocate for dementia awareness.

The 46-year-old, who married Willis in 2009, recently gave an emotional interview on Good Morning America, speaking candidly about her husband's diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and how their family is adjusting. 'It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's hard on the family... It's no different for Bruce or myself or our girls,' she said, adding that she hoped by sharing their story she could highlight the realities faced by thousands of families worldwide.

From Fashion To Family

Born in Malta on 18 June 1978 to a British father and Guyanese mother, Heming Willis grew up between London and California. Her break came in the 1990s when she won The Big Breakfast's 'The British Elle Supermodel' competition, catapulting her onto the global fashion scene. She went on to work with Dior, Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret, building a reputation as a sought-after model.

But Heming Willis' life took another turn when she met Bruce Willis in the early 2000s through mutual friends. The pair married in Turks and Caicos in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn. She is also stepmother to the actor's three older daughters with Demi Moore. Despite the challenges of a blended family under the spotlight, the group has remained close-knit.

Building A New Role

While known for her fashion career, Heming Willis has expanded into business and advocacy. In 2016 she launched CocoBaba, a skincare line focused on natural, plant-based products for mothers. She frequently supported her husband's career, appearing alongside him at premieres until his retirement from acting in 2022 due to health concerns.

Now, she has embraced a new role: caregiver and advocate. Her openness about her family's journey has been welcomed by dementia charities, who praise her for raising awareness of a condition that is often misunderstood and underfunded.

At 46, Heming Willis is recognised not just as Bruce Willis' wife but as a figure in her own right — a woman balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship, and the harsh reality of caring for a loved one with dementia. Her story bridges the glamour of her modelling past with the resilience demanded by life's toughest challenges, offering a portrait of strength that many families will find deeply relatable.