Bettany Is Open To Returning, But No Role Is Confirmed

Marvel Studios has released the first episode of 'VisionQuest' for free on YouTube, giving viewers a new way into the Disney+ series as Paul Bettany says he would consider returning as Vision if the right story came along.

The move comes as fans look ahead to Vision's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 'Avengers: Doomsday' due in UK cinemas on 16 December 2026.

'VisionQuest' was designed to bring the story that began with 'WandaVision' to a close. Bettany's comments, however, make clear that he has not ruled out playing the synthezoid Avenger again.

Why Marvel Released 'VisionQuest' on YouTube

Marvel Television released the first episode of 'VisionQuest', titled 'No Strings', on its Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel on 11 November.

The episode had previously been presented as part of a Disney+ exclusive series. Its appearance on YouTube is a change in how viewers can access the opening instalment, but it does not mean the full series has moved from the streaming platform. Only the first episode is available to watch there for free.

That distinction matters for viewers hoping to continue the story: the YouTube release offers a way to sample the series, while the rest remains on Disney+.

Marvel has used a similar approach before. The studio released the first three episodes of 'WandaVision' on the same YouTube channel, giving potential viewers an opportunity to try the series before subscribing to Disney+.

'VisionQuest' completes the trilogy that began with 'WandaVision' and continued with 'Agatha All Along'. Making its opening episode freely available could introduce the connected story to people who have not watched the earlier series, as well as bring existing viewers back to the Disney+ show.

Bettany Is Open To Returning, but No Role Is Confirmed

Speaking on the 'House of R' podcast, Bettany praised showrunner Terry Matalas and the creative team for bringing the complicated story to a satisfying conclusion while leaving room for future developments.

He described Matalas' work as 'immaculate' and said the series had managed to tie up the trilogy while keeping 'some things open'.

Bettany also addressed the possibility of a second season, but made clear that no continuation had been confirmed. His comments point to an ending that resolves parts of the story without closing off every possibility.

In a separate interview with Awards Buzz, the actor said he had not yet done everything he wanted with Vision. He indicated that he would be willing to return if the right opportunity emerged.

'If the stories are still interesting and if they want me, then of course I will be there and get in my tights again,' he said.

The remarks show that Bettany is open to reprising the role, not that Marvel has offered him one. He did not confirm a part in any upcoming film or television project.

Could Vision Return After 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Vision's future has become a point of interest following 'VisionQuest', particularly because the series leaves possibilities for the Maximoff family within the wider MCU.

The finale has also been presented as setting up the wider Marvel story ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday', which brings together heroes from different parts of the universe. But the information in Bettany's comments does not establish whether Vision will feature in the film.

Bettany has not confirmed an appearance in 'Doomsday'. His willingness to return has prompted questions about whether Vision could re-enter the MCU beyond his Disney+ series, but there is no confirmed project or role to point to.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 16 December, two days before its US release on 18 December 2026.