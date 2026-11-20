Léa Seydoux has questioned the direction of the James Bond franchise under its new American ownership, saying the series has 'become American'. The French actress, who played Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig in Spectre and No Time to Die, also brushed off questions about who should become the next Bond girl.

Despite her reservations about the franchise's changing identity, Seydoux expressed confidence in the next film because Denis Villeneuve is directing it. Her remarks come as Bond enters a new era following Amazon MGM Studios' takeover of creative control from the Broccoli family.

Seydoux Makes Her Feelings Clear

Speaking on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast with host Chloe Malle, Seydoux was asked who she thought should take over as the franchise's next Bond girl or Bond woman. Rather than naming an actress, she laughed and replied: 'I don't really care. I'm like, I don't really care, guys. How can you?'

The interview was recorded before Robert Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond. Seydoux's comments were not a reaction to the casting decision, despite the timing of the interview's release and the renewed attention surrounding the franchise.

The actress said the series had entered a new era following Amazon MGM Studios' takeover of creative control from the Broccoli family in 2025. 'It became American,' she said, before adding that she expected the upcoming film to be successful because Villeneuve was directing.

She described the filmmaker as 'a very talented director' and said she was sure he would do something great. Her remarks suggest that, while she has reservations about the franchise's changing identity, she is interested in seeing what the acclaimed director brings to the next chapter.

A Bond Era That Will Not Be the Same

Seydoux previously discussed the franchise's shift in an interview with ELLE UK. She said she had loved working with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, describing the experience as 'one of the best' and 'a pure delight'.

However, she admitted that the series would feel different without their creative leadership. She said it would never be the same because Bond was initiated by Barbara Broccoli's father, Albert R. Broccoli, and hoped the films would preserve their British spirit.

Amazon MGM secured creative control of the franchise in 2025, ending the Broccoli family's long stewardship. The change has prompted questions about how the studio will handle one of cinema's most recognisable British properties, although the next film's creative direction is still taking shape.

Seydoux's Bond Legacy

The French actress played Madeleine Swann in 2015's Spectre and returned for 2021's No Time to Die. Her character became unusually important to the series, developing a long-term relationship with Bond and having a daughter with him.

Seydoux also offered thoughts on what makes a convincing 007. She previously said casting the role was difficult because the actor needed depth and many layers, adding that she did not think the younger generation necessarily possessed those qualities.

Pattinson was announced as Bond on November 17, with Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Seydoux's comments do not amount to a rejection of the new film. Instead, she has separated her affection for the previous creative team from her confidence in Villeneuve, leaving audiences to see whether the next chapter can retain the distinctive British identity she hopes will survive.