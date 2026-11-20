Sir Patrick Stewart's death certificate reportedly lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy bodies, TMZ has reported. The actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, died at his home in Los Angeles on 28 October 2026, aged 86.

According to TMZ, the certificate records cardiopulmonary arrest alongside a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy bodies. Cardiopulmonary arrest describes the stopping of the heart and breathing; the term alone does not explain what caused it.

Lewy body dementia is a progressive condition that can affect thinking, memory and movement. The certificate wording reported by TMZ is 'a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy bodies'. The document also reportedly identifies Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia among the conditions connected to Stewart's death.

TMZ also reported that Stewart's remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis on 3 November 2026. Also known as water cremation, the process uses water, alkaline chemicals and heat to break down remains. That detail, too, has been attributed to TMZ.

What Stewart's Family Announced

Stewart's death was announced on Thursday, 29 October, in a statement posted on his official Instagram account. His long-time spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, said he had died the previous day at home in Los Angeles.

The statement said he was in the care of his wife, Sunny, and had died following a 'brief and poignant journey' with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. It did not provide further medical details.

It said he was 'held in the warm embrace of friends and family' and 'surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter'.

The family's statement and TMZ's account provide different levels of detail about Stewart's health. The family referred to Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, while TMZ reported the specific wording on the death certificate. Both accounts refer to conditions associated with his final illness.

Tributes followed the announcement. Stewart's X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman wrote on Instagram that he had lost a 'tremendous friend'. Marvel Studios described Stewart as 'a true gentleman' in a post on X.

A Six-Decade Career

Stewart's career spanned six decades across stage, television and film. He became internationally known as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, playing the character for seven seasons and in four films. The role made him a familiar figure to generations of science-fiction viewers.

From 2000, he also played Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films. The role brought him to a new audience through a separate major film series, alongside his work in Star Trek.

Before those screen roles, Stewart worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, establishing his reputation in theatre. He won three Olivier Awards. His later television work included playing Captain Ahab in the miniseries Moby Dick, for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 1998 and a Golden Globe in 1999.

TMZ's report on the death certificate has been carried by other news organisations. The certificate details, including the reported medical wording and alkaline hydrolysis, therefore remain attributed to TMZ.