A fresh Pentagon document dump has thrown that mystery wide open again and this time Ancient Egypt has been pulled into the middle of it.

Newly declassified UAP files released under Donald Trump's transparency push have revived old questions about what governments know, what astronauts really saw in space, and whether humanity's oldest monuments could be tied to a much bigger story.

From eerie infrared footage and unexplained lunar flashes to pyramid-shaped formations on Mars, the latest wave of claims has sent believers and sceptics into another fierce debate.

UFO Sightings Back In The Spotlight

The Pentagon's latest release included more than a hundred declassified UFO and UAP records spanning military missions and NASA space flights. The files quickly drew global attention after officials uploaded footage showing an unusual infrared object described as an 'eight-pointed star' moving through the sky in 2013.

The object was reportedly captured by a US military infrared sensor and appeared to glow while drifting through the frame. Pentagon officials stressed that the material should not be taken as proof of extraterrestrial activity, but the warning did little to calm the online reaction.

Older space mission transcripts also resurfaced.

During Gemini 7 in 1965, astronaut Frank Borman famously radioed mission control after spotting what he described as a 'bogey' nearby. Newly released transcripts show him reporting debris and multiple objects moving in formation.

Then came the Apollo files.

Apollo 17 astronauts Ronald Evans and Harrison Schmitt described bright fragments floating near their spacecraft in 1972, with one astronaut comparing the sight to 'the Fourth of July' outside the window.

Individually, each sighting remains unexplained. Together, they have reignited one familiar question: has humanity been witnessing something unusual for far longer than anyone admitted?

Read more Unexplained Flying Discs and Green Orbs: Pentagon Releases New Batch of Declassified UFO Files And Videos Unexplained Flying Discs and Green Orbs: Pentagon Releases New Batch of Declassified UFO Files And Videos

The Ancient Egypt Theory

The newest twist is not coming from the sky above Earth but from history itself.

As Pentagon files began circulating, online discussions quickly connected them with long-running theories about Ancient Egypt and whether advanced knowledge may have existed thousands of years ago.

Supporters of the theory argue the timing feels impossible to ignore. Pyramid-like formations on Mars have been debated for years. Egypt's pyramids remain one of the world's greatest engineering mysteries. Now newly released UAP material has revived speculation that ancient civilisations may have understood far more about the skies than historians realise.

That theory gained fresh traction after former CIA remote viewing documents, released in recent years, described alleged reconnaissance missions involving Martian pyramids.

Former CIA operative Joe McMoneagle claimed one Martian structure contained massive interior chambers larger than anything seen in Egypt.

If pyramid structures existed beyond Earth, and unexplained craft continue appearing in military files, some argue there may be links buried deep in ancient history still waiting to be understood.

Archaeologists continue to credit Egyptian pyramids to skilled engineering, labour and careful planning rather than outside intervention. But the release has undeniably dragged Ancient Egypt back into the UFO debate.

Mars Pyramid Claims

The conversation intensified after renewed attention landed on a pyramid-shaped anomaly spotted on Mars. NASA researcher Keith Laney first highlighted the unusual formation years ago while examining terrain captured by Mars Global Surveyor.

Later, researcher George Haas argued the structure showed geometry and symmetry suggesting possible artificial origins. Then Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb weighed in.

Loeb said the structure could easily be natural, pointing to Mars' ancient rivers, lakes and erosion patterns. At the same time, he admitted another cylindrical object photographed on Mars looked far more intriguing and worth deeper investigation.

That split perfectly captures why this story keeps growing. One side sees rocks and natural shapes. The other sees patterns, symmetry and the possibility that humanity may be looking at evidence it does not yet understand.

The pyramids of Egypt have fascinated the world for centuries. Mars continues delivering unexplained images. Astronaut accounts remain part of official record. And now Pentagon UAP files have added fresh official weight to a debate that never truly went away.

With military footage public, astronauts back in the spotlight and pyramid theories exploding again, one thing is clear: the mystery surrounding UFOs and humanity's oldest monuments has entered another very public chapter.