Amy Schumer has never built a career on polished celebrity distance, and this week she leaned into that candour again. During a live podcast appearance in New York, the comedian revealed a painful medical setback that left her joking publicly about feeling anything but sexy.

The actress and stand-up comic made the remark while appearing with podcast host Amanda Hirsch at Webster Hall for a live recording of the 'Not Skinny, but Not Fat' podcast for an exchange on Schumer's latest health disclosure.

'I actually had kind of a botched colonoscopy, so I'm not feeling very sexual,' Schumer told the audience, before turning the conversation back into comedy with a warning to Hirsch that she would not need to think about the procedure for another 15 years.

A Public Figure Who Rarely Sanitises Her Health Struggles

Schumer's latest revelation fits into a much longer pattern. Over the past several years, she has documented a complicated relationship with her health, body image and the increasingly mainstream world of celebrity weight-loss treatments.

Last year, she spoke candidly about her experience using Ozempic and Wegovy, saying the medications left her violently ill. In a social media video filmed from her car, Schumer admitted she had been 'puking' and unable to tolerate the treatment.

What makes her comments notable is not simply the disclosure itself. Hollywood has entered an era where weight-loss drugs are discussed constantly but often vaguely, filtered through PR language and carefully managed interviews. Schumer, by contrast, tends to describe the physical reality in blunt detail.

She later explained that she had switched to Mounjaro through a telehealth provider and said the experience had been dramatically different. According to Schumer, the medication worked alongside hormone treatments she began after discovering she was in perimenopause.

'They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realised I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared,' she said previously.

The actress added that she had more energy, fuller hair and improved skin, before joking that the treatment had also revived her sex drive. That line now sits in stark contrast to her latest admission about the aftermath of the colonoscopy.

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Why The Remark Resonated Beyond The Joke

There is an awkwardness around conversations involving digestive health, ageing and women's bodies that Schumer rarely seems interested in accommodating. That is partly why moments like this travel so quickly online.

A colonoscopy is hardly unusual, particularly for adults over 45, yet discussions about complications or recovery rarely enter mainstream celebrity interviews. Schumer's willingness to mention it casually, even crudely, cuts through the polished wellness culture surrounding famous women.

It also reflects the strange balancing act modern celebrities are expected to perform. Audiences increasingly demand authenticity while still rewarding perfection. Schumer's approach has been to dismantle that contradiction in real time, often using discomfort as material.

Still, what cannot be ignored is how consistently Schumer has turned deeply personal health experiences into public conversation points, whether discussing fertility treatment, endometriosis, Cushing syndrome concerns or now a 'botched' medical procedure.

Schumer's comments arrive during a broader cultural moment where celebrity health disclosures have become both more common and more commercially loaded. Weight-loss injections, hormone therapies and cosmetic procedures are discussed with unusual openness, but often through the lens of optimisation and transformation.