A beloved reality television star has left viewers devastated following a heartbreaking personal health announcement this week. Devotees of the TLC franchise had previously sparked intense speculation online after noticing subtle changes in the star's physical appearance during recent broadcasts.

Now, the official confirmation of a serious, progressive neurological condition has turned those early viewer concerns into widespread shock across the global fan community.

A Heartbreaking Diagnosis for a Beloved Couple

Jenny Slatten has learned she is battling ALS. The 68-year-old reality television personality and her partner, Sumit Singh, 38, shared the health update during a private conversation with PEOPLE before their upcoming stint on the third season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which launches on 1 June.

Having first captured the hearts of viewers on The Other Way back in 2019, the India-based couple actually received the devastating news in December 2025—exactly a year after Slatten first noticed something was wrong. Now, they are candidly sharing their journey of leaning on each other and adjusting to this massive life change, with Slatten noting, 'We're doing what we can.'

Understanding the Realities of ALS

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lou Gehrig's disease—officially known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS—is a progressive, fatal neurological condition that attacks nerve cells within both the brain and the spinal cord. This devastating illness gradually strips away physical control, causing muscle deterioration alongside a steady decline in a person's ability to move and speak.

The First Unnoticed Warning Signs

Speaking with PEOPLE, Singh recalls how a terrifying moment in December 2024 served as the first warning sign, when Slatten choked severely while drinking water. The couple quickly faced further red flags shortly after that initial incident, as Slatten began suffering from migraines and struggled with the simple task of swallowing medication.

Because the swallowing issues wouldn't clear up, Slatten and Singh initially figured it was just some sort of infection. Singh notes that things actually seemed to look up a bit once she started taking some medication, but the relief didn't last.

Soon, they both noticed her speech was slowing down to the point where Slatten started dodging conversations and opting not to talk at all. Looking back, Slatten says, 'That's when we knew something was wrong.'

Slatten flew over to New York City in December 2025 for a 90 Day Fiancé holiday party, and people immediately noticed during an interview that her speech was a lot slower than usual. Worried fans started speaking up about her health online, but Singh told PEOPLE that he originally just thought she was completely wiped out from the trip. He recalls thinking, 'I was thinking that maybe ... Jenny didn't even sleep.'

A Fan's Concern and the Search for Answers

Everything shifted when a netizen mentioned that Slatten might be dealing with ALS, prompting Singh to research the condition. Speaking to PEOPLE, he recalls reading up on it and realising that her exact struggles perfectly matched the descriptions of the disease. That terrifying realisation suddenly brought back a heartbreaking family history, reminding the couple that Slatten's own father had passed away from ALS over ten years ago.

The moment Slatten landed back in India, the couple went straight to a string of neurologists to find out exactly what was going on. Singh recalls that the first doctors they saw actually thought she just had a minor blood clot in her brain. However, it wasn't until they went for a second opinion that the real medical reality came to light, confirming that Slatten was dealing with ALS.

Reflecting on the heartbreaking moment the news finally came in, Slatten told PEOPLE that she and Singh 'cried and held each other,' admitting that the road ahead has left them both terrified.

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On a brighter note, Singh mentions that medical experts have assured them her condition is moving at a slower pace. Armed with that bit of hope, the pair are now actively looking into therapy options for the illness, as there is currently no cure for it.

To give herself the best fighting chance, Slatten is looking into gene tests to see if she carries the hereditary trait, which could help her get on a specific drug designed to put the brakes on the illness. She has also plugged into online support groups, using them to swap stories and keep tabs on both current therapies and new medical trials.

'Right now we're just looking and searching,' Slatten said. By opening up about her battle publicly, she is holding onto the hope that 'maybe somebody will come forward with something' that could make a difference for her.

Facing the Future with Love and Hope

For now, the couple is focusing on making the absolute most of every day while remaining in India. Despite the heavy news, Slatten is adamant that she feels good and wants to keep things as normal as possible. 'I don't want to be treated any different,' she asserts. 'Let's just live our life as we have been while we can.'

Through everything, Slatten and Singh say they've been leaning on each other completely, and they feel like going through this has made their love stronger than it's ever been.

'Honestly, I never felt this much love, or I can love anyone this much,' Singh said. 'I used to ... live for myself. But from [the] last so many years, I feel like doing [things] for someone who you love gives you happiness, I think that's what love is. And that's why we do things for each other, and that's what make each other happy.' Slatten added, 'And we're happy that we're together.'