Ahead of Patrick Ta Beauty's latest commercial rollout, the cosmetic brand, co-founded by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, is facing severe public backlash across social media platforms following the announcement of its upcoming collection. Netizens and beauty enthusiasts have accused Ta of 'stealing' a signature blush technique widely credited to viral freelance makeup artist Painted by Esther, thrusting the brand into an intense row over creative copyright.

The backlash has spread rapidly across social platforms, where fans and fellow artists argue that the move sidelines an independent Black creator whose work helped popularise the look. At the heart of the dispute is whether Ta's trademarking of the phrase 'Transition Blush' represents innovation or exploitation.

Patrick Ta's New 'Transition Blush' Collection

The online dispute stems from a product line scheduled to launch globally on Wednesday, 27 May. The new collection aimed to give its users a 'flawless, seamless, blurred blush application,' Ta said in a TikTok video. The makeup artist calls it 'Transition Blush.'

Ta's new products rely on the Liquid Transition Brightening Blush, a fluid formula built to mix seamlessly into liquid complexion cosmetics, alongside the Transition Blurring Blush Duo, which features a sheer finishing powder containing cornstarch to softly diffuse cheek colour.

Read more John Travolta's New Face A Result Of 'Drastic Reset': Before And After Photos As Plastic Surgery Rumours Surge John Travolta's New Face A Result Of 'Drastic Reset': Before And After Photos As Plastic Surgery Rumours Surge

On the website, Ta describes the 'Transition Blush' as a 'breakthrough category designed for a forgotten area, the space between the undereye and the cheek.'

The social media star also proceeded to secure a legal trademark for the phrase 'Transition Blush,' effectively establishing a proprietary multi-step retail ecosystem.

Painted by Esther's Technique

For loyal cosmetics consumers, however, the marketing concept behind the launch felt immediately familiar. Over the past few years, independent freelance makeup artist Painted by Esther, whose real name is Ngozi Edeme, has amassed a substantial online following and a respected professional reputation centred entirely on her distinct method of extending structural blush seamlessly into the delicate under-eye zone, as reported by Glamour.

Edeme's blush technique relies on the strategic layering of vibrant pink colour correctors, high-coverage liquid concealers, and specialised brightening powders. This sequence creates an airbrushed, flawless pink gradient that visibly lifts the facial structure.

@paintedbyesther My new melted flush blush technique with New Impressionist Multistick from @Kosas I build the flush in stages, layering blush into the complexion process so the color looks melted into the skin instead of sitting on top. shop it today at kosas.com, @sephoracanada @sephora+ @kohls #KosasPartner #ad ♬ original sound - Paintedbyesther

The technique has gained immense visibility across the industry, leading prominent cosmetic brands to collaborate with her on high-profile masterclasses teaching this exact application process.

Fans Accuse Ta of Copying

Following Ta's announcement of his new product line and accompanying tutorials, netizens and beauty enthusiasts were quick to notice similarities to Painted by Esther's signature blush technique, with many accusing him of copying the smaller makeup artist's work.

One viral post on X read: 'Patrick Ta states: 'I created a three-step blush routine' in his video while copying Painted by Esther almost word for word. See below in this side-by-side.'

Patrick Ta states: “I created a three step blush routine” in his video where he copies Painted by Esther word for word. See below in this side by side pic.twitter.com/iurK1f89Kc — ann (@yaprelief) May 24, 2026

Critics further argue that transforming a technique so closely associated with a Black independent creator into a commercial brand — without formal acknowledgement or collaboration, erases visibility from the original artist who helped popularise it.

Furthermore, Ta's reported move to trademark the phrase only intensified suspicions online, with many interpreting it as evidence of intentional copying. One user wrote: 'Patrick Ta trademarked the Painted by Esther technique, which I think is the biggest sign of his guilt. He knows exactly what he's doing is wrong, and he trademarked it because, ultimately, he doesn't care what people say. He wanted legal backing and chose that over integrity.'

Painted by Esther Breaks Her Silence

Breaking her silence in a raw social media video, the independent makeup artist addressed the controversy, stating she was 'tired of constantly being spoken for and being scared to speak' due to industry double standards facing Black women.

While clarifying she never claimed to have invented the look, citing her respect for industry legends like Pat McGrath, she expressed deep frustration over how corporate structures package and trademark freelance techniques.

The artist shocked viewers by detailing a 'conniving' encounter involving Ta's business partner, Rema Vasan, who booked Esther for a private cosmetics application in Los Angeles. According to the artist, Vasan's team requested to film the session at the last minute, forcing her to cancel the booking.

'Why would you want to record me doing my work?' Esther asked, framing the incident as an underhanded attempt to capture her proprietary methods without paying for an educational masterclass.

'It's already hard being Black, being a woman in this industry,' Esther stated. 'You have to genuinely fight twice as hard.'