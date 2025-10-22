TV veteran Bryan Gumbel's sudden hospitalisation in New York has sparked concern among fans who fear the beloved broadcaster may be facing another health battle.

The 77-year-old Today show journalist was rushed to the hospital on Monday evening, 20 October, after what insiders described as a 'medical emergency'. Responders were seen taking Gumbel from his Manhattan home just after 9 p.m.

The journalist remains under medical supervision in a nearby hospital, and his family assured the public that he is 'Okay', although they have not disclosed further details about what caused the incident.

Has Bryant Gumbel's Cancer Returned?

Many long-time viewers remember that this isn't Gumbel's first health scare. Back in 2009, he revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove a malignant tumour and part of his lung after being diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time, he credited early detection for saving his life.

The National Enquirer reported that Gumbel was 'free and clear' in 2010, which has comforted fans. But the news of his recent medical emergency has reignited fears that his cancer might have returned.

Social media was quickly flooded with messages of concern, with many users asking about the TV veteran's condition. Fans hope he's doing well as they can't imagine morning TV without him, 'He's one of the best in the business'.

As of this week, Gumbel remains under observation, and doctors have not yet disclosed the cause of his medical emergency. A family representative has asked for privacy while he recovers, though many hope for an official update soon.

Adding to the family's emotional burden, Gumbel also suffered the loss of his older brother, Greg Gumbel, last year. Greg, a respected sports broadcaster in his own right, passed away at 78, which was a tragedy that reportedly hit Bryant 'incredibly hard'.

Bryant Gumbel's TV Career

Gumbel first became a household name as a co-host of NBC's Today in the 1980s and '90s, where his composed on-screen presence and sharp interviewing skills helped redefine morning television.

After leaving the network in 1997, he continued to make his mark as co-anchor of CBS' The Early Show and as the creator and host of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

The award-winning journalist earned multiple Emmys for his hard-hitting features and investigative pieces. Over the years, Real Sports became one of the most respected programmes in sports journalism, covering issues from corruption in athletics to mental health struggles among athletes.

In the meantime, fans and fellow journalists continue to send their support, expressing hopes for the veteran broadcaster's swift recovery.

Sources close to the family say the latest scare has been difficult as it has also been a rough few years for Bryant.

There has been no further confirmation of fans' speculation that Gumbel's cancer had caused his recent hospitalisation. Following his cancer detection and the loss of his brothers, fans believe he will be able to show his resilience through the years. For millions of viewers who grew up watching him, the world just wouldn't be the same without his voice on screen.