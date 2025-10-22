The Sick New World music festival is making its triumphant return next year, with twice the excitement this time around.

Besides kicking things off with its hallmark Vegas edition, fans in Texas will also have the opportunity to headbang with their favorite bands for the second event.

The return announcement marks a successful bounce back after last year's forced cancellation due to what organisers described as 'unforeseen circumstances.'

The Dates and the Acts

The Las Vegas event takes places on Saturday, 25 April 2026, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Headlining it are nu metal icons System of a Down and Korn. Other big names taking the stage before them are Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Cypress Hill, AFI, Danny Elfman, Mastodon, and Knocked Loose.

Meanwhile, the festivals first-ever Texas outing will be on Saturday, 24 October 2026, at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. System of a Down will also headline that version alongside Deftones and Slayer, who's celebrating 40 years of Reign In Blood.

Included in the Texas lineup is Evanescence, Knocked Loose, AFI, Mastodon, The Prodigy, Power Trip and more.

The Festival's History

Sick New World was first announced in November 2022, with its inaugural edition held at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

System of a Down was also their headliner, with Korn also playing. System returned to do it again the following year with Slipknot.

Metallica and Linkin Park were already announced to top last year's billing before things fell apart, and it got cancelled.

'Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we were unable to overcome for next year's show,' reads the organisers' statement.

'Our music is more timeless than we ever imagined'

In a previous interview with Metal Hammer, System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian said that playing in the first Sick New World fest helped him realise how big of a footprint their music had left.

'As I saw from the stage at Sick New World last year, the multi-generational appeal of the music we have made is mind-blowing,' he said.

He went on to remark that their music is timeless than they could have imagined adding that it is 'the hugest compliment for any artist.'

Before the announcement of next year's return, Tankian had already confirmed that System was returning to play at the festival at a signing event.

The festival's website was updated just last week, revealing that there would be two outings next year, with fans allowed to sign up for updates on both.

System of a Down has been around since 1994, releasing their self-titled debut album in four years after. They reached success with five albums, three of which debuting at number one on the Billboard 200.

How to Get Tickets

Presale for the Las Vegas event will be this Thursday, 24 October, at 10 am CT, followed by the Texas presale same time the next day, both on the festival's website.

Both VIP and general admission packages will be available, along with special offers that include hotel packages.

Visit the Sick New World official website for more details on all the options.