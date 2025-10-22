In a striking echo of the 2016 assault on Kim Kardashian, Paris police are now probing whether the same underworld operatives behind her infamous jewellery theft have returned, this time to orchestrate a meticulously timed raid on the Louvre Museum.

The daylight robbery of historic French crown jewels, executed in under eight minutes, has sparked speculation that the so-called 'Grandpa Gang' or a similarly veteran network of thieves is resurfacing.

Daring Daylight Heist At the Louvre

On 19 October 2025, four masked intruders entered the Apollo Gallery of the Louvre using a crane lift and angle grinders, escaped on motorbikes and made off with eight jewellery pieces from France's royal collection.

The estimated value of the haul is €88 million (approx. US$102 m), though officials emphasise the historical and cultural loss is far more significant.

It was a well-planned gem robbery occurred at the Louvre, one of the most famous and well-secured institutions in the world. Priceless royal jewels from the 18th century, estimated to be worth several million euros, were taken by a group of masked assailants who entered a restricted area of the museum early in the morning.

In less than 10 minutes, the robbers are shown on security footage using a cherry-picker to scale the museum's walls, then slicing through reinforced glass and turning off the alarms. It was a tidy, quick, and expert getaway, evoking memories of the 2016 Kim Kardashian heist in which five masked men stole £8 million worth of jewels from her private room and left on scooters.

'The precision, timing, and calm execution are identical,' a Paris police source told Le Parisien. 'It's as if the same men have struck again.'

Echoes of the Kardashian Robbery

Global headlines were dominated by the Kardashian's horrific event almost nine years ago. The reality actress was seized at gunpoint, gagged and chained by guys posing as police officers in her opulent Paris flat. They fled during the night after taking her 20-carat engagement ring and other valuables.

They were finally apprehended and sent to jail. The group was later dubbed the 'Grandpa Gang' since many of its members were in their sixties and seventies.

Authorities, however, have long believed that some of the group's accomplices had escaped. The most recent Louvre theft, which was executed with comparable accuracy and poise, has sparked new concerns that the surviving members could have resorted to criminal activity.

'It's the same city, the same method, and possibly the same minds behind it,' one investigator said.

The 'Grandpa Gang' Theory Gains Ground

With a series of well-publicised heists, the 'Grandpa Gang' established itself in the European criminal underground. Police think the gang's network is still operating despite the arrests made in the wake of the Kardashian case. A new generation of criminals may be being mentored by some members, who are now in their sixties.

Reports say that forensic investigators are re-examining previous DNA evidence because a neon jacket discovered close to the Louvre matches one seen on CCTV during Kardashian's 2016 heist. A former investigator informed French media that these individuals were systematic and patient. 'If this is them, it's a chilling message. They're not done yet.'

French Authorities Under Pressure

Public fury and shame for French law enforcement have resulted from the Louvre theft. According to reports, President Emmanuel Macron has asked for regular updates and described the heist as 'a grave failure in cultural security.'

The museum has responded by enforcing stricter patrols, implementing sophisticated monitoring, and strengthening the glass casing of its most valuable items.

'This is not merely theft, it's a symbolic attack on France's heritage,' a Louvre spokesperson said. Interpol is on high alert in the meantime because they are concerned that the diamonds may soon be sold illegally or disassembled for their stones.

The Mystery of Copycats or Comeback?

Investigators have not yet made any arrests. Some experts think the evidence clearly leads to the original gang, while others suspect competent imitators. According to a police source, 'the style, the silence, the confidence, it's too specific to dismiss.'

As rumours whirl, interest in France's most infamous jewel thieves has been renewed. Even though Kim Kardashian's robbers were believed to have retired more than eight years ago, might they have actually returned? Or is the shadow of the Louvre a terrifying example of history repeating itself?

Paris is still on guard for the time being, and the 'Grandpa Gang' ghost is still haunting the city of lights.

What Happens Now?

Around 100 investigators are reportedly working the case, with French prosecutors urging the thieves not to dismantle the pieces for parts or risk them being lost forever.

The stolen items include pieces once belonging to Empress Eugénie, Queen Marie‑Amélie and the Sapphire Set of Queen Hortense.

While Hollywood-linked crime may make headlines, investigators caution the priority remains tracking the jewels and rebuilding museum security.