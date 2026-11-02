A $3 (about £2.40) can of soup has left a 78-year-old Florida retiree publicly questioning her 2024 presidential vote, telling The Washington Post that rising prices on a fixed income have pushed her towards supporting Democrats this November.

Dar Carlson, who moved from Michigan to Florida's Gulf Coast, spoke to the newspaper outside a Publix supermarket while holding a grocery bag. She is now leaning towards voting for Democrats on 3 November, according to the report, after backing President Donald Trump and previously supporting Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida Retiree Confronts Inflation at the Supermarket

'I can't believe a can of soup costs $3 (about £2.40),' Carlson said, pointing to the bag. Her complaint centred on the rising cost of everyday goods and the retirement she had expected in Florida.

'I expected things to change, but now I feel it's got worse,' Carlson said. She also criticised the number of wealthy people running the country and their apparent lack of concern for the middle class.

The Post's account places Carlson among Midwestern retirees who relocated to Florida over the past decade. It states that those arrivals helped shift the formerly competitive state towards the Republican Party, but that some are now looking to Democrats as living costs rise.

Many made the move drawn by Florida's weather and the lack of a state income tax on retirement benefits. The same factors made the Gulf Coast attractive to people arriving from the Midwest, the newspaper stated.

That political shift is central to the Post's examination of whether economic concerns among more recent residents might still make selected races less predictable.

Inflation Regrets and the 2024 Presidential Vote

It remains unclear how many retirees share Carlson's view or whether shifts in their voting intentions could affect the midterm outcome. It does, however, describe Democratic strategists as seeing potential in several Florida contests that had appeared unlikely to be competitive earlier this year.

Steve Schale, the Democrat who ran Barack Obama's 2008 Florida campaign, described the state as a 'mirror' of the politics and values of the places from which new residents have arrived. He characterised the Midwest as 'fairly moderate'.

The Post states that Hispanic voters remain the most significant swing group in Florida and nationally this cycle. It adds that retirees attracted to the Gulf Coast by its weather and the absence of state income tax on retirement benefits may nevertheless carry outsize influence.

Florida Retiree Watches a More Competitive Pinellas Contest

One contest cited by the newspaper is Florida's 13th Congressional District, which covers much of Pinellas County. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the seat from Likely Republican to Lean Republican last month, despite a Republican redrawing intended to make it more favourable to the party.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican elected in 2022, is seeking to retain the district against Leela Gray, an attorney and retired Army brigadier general who won the Democratic primary in August.

Recent polls point to a close contest, though several were commissioned by Democratic-aligned groups. The most recent survey cited in the article was conducted in October and placed Luna narrowly ahead, with the gap within the margin of error.