Election officials in one of Arizona's most Republican-leaning counties have had to remind voters that Donald Trump is not on the ballot, after a wave of calls from people asking why the presidential race had disappeared.

The Yavapai County Recorder's office posted a capitalised warning that 'The President is NOT on the ballot' and added that the next presidential election is in 2028.

The questions came after months of Trump urging supporters to treat the midterms as if he were running, though officials have not said what prompted them.

One X user joked that somewhere a civics teacher had 'walked into the desert and surrendered to the coyotes'.

'The President Is NOT on the Ballot'

In Arizona, county recorders oversee voter registration and early voting, which puts their offices on the front line when confused voters pick up the phone.

Yavapai County Recorder Michelle Burchill posted on Facebook on 30 October to tell voters that the president would not appear on their 2026 ballot, the Arizona Republic reported.

The post said the office had received 'a lot of questions from voters' who believed the race had been left off. 'The Presidential Election will be held in 2028,' Burchill wrote.

The office repeated the message on X on 1 November. 'ATTENTION VOTERS: The president is NOT on the ballot. We are receiving many calls asking why that race is missing,' the Yavapai Recorder account wrote.

ATTENTION VOTERS: The president is NOT on the ballot. We are receiving many calls asking why that race is missing. Also, we can't tabulate voters' hair combs, gift cards, honey-do lists, tax bills or anything besides a Yavapai County Ballot. Happy Voting! — Yavapai Recorder (@YavapaiRecorder) October 31, 2026

The post also carried a reminder about what the county's ballot-tabulation machines can and cannot count. 'Also, we can't tabulate voters' hair combs, gift cards, honey-do lists, tax bills or anything besides a Yavapai County Ballot. Happy Voting!'

Trump Country North of Phoenix

Yavapai County, which sits north of Maricopa County and the Phoenix metro area, is a Republican stronghold. Trump won about 66 per cent of the vote there in 2024, according to the Arizona Republic.

By 31 October, the county had received 88,567 early ballots, and about 1.5 million ballots had been returned across Arizona, according to Stealth Analytics figures cited by the Arizona Republic. In-person early voting ended on 30 October, and Election Day is Tuesday 3 November.

This year's general election is a midterm, so there is no presidential contest. Yavapai voters will instead choose a governor and other state executive officers, state legislators and federal representatives, and decide whether to retain judges, according to the state Citizens Clean Elections Commission. They will also vote on a range of statewide and local ballot measures, including a countywide jail excise tax.

The ballot is long even without a presidential race. In Prescott, the county seat, voters face seven city propositions, while school districts, including Humboldt, Camp Verde, and Cottonwood-Oak Creek, are seeking bond approvals. Prescott Valley has three measures of its own, and Chino Valley voters will decide on a zoning amendment.

'Pretend I'm On The Ballot'

The questions came after Trump spent the campaign telling supporters to treat the midterms as a vote on him.

At a rally in Bullhead City, in Arizona's Mohave County, on 14 October, Trump told supporters to act as if he were on the ballot, the Arizona Republic reported.

He returned to the theme at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. 'Pretend I'm on the ballot,' he told the crowd, before adding: 'Essentially, I am on the ballot,' the Guardian reported.

The stakes behind the message are real. Tuesday's elections are widely seen as a referendum on his second term, Euronews reported, with Republicans defending a 219 to 214 majority in the House and a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate. Trump has held more than two dozen rallies in 19 states since early October, and more than 54 million votes had already been cast nationwide by Sunday.

But his name appears nowhere on the ballot. The Recorder's office did not say whether the callers had his remarks in mind.

Social Media Has A Field Day

The Recorder's warning quickly spread beyond Arizona. One X user, posting as Shoresy, shared the county's message with a dry verdict: 'Arizona voters are calling election officials because they can't find Trump on the ballot. Somewhere, a civics teacher just walked into the desert and surrendered to the coyotes.'

Arizona voters are calling election officials because they can’t find Trump on the ballot.



Somewhere, a civics teacher just walked into the desert and surrendered to the coyotes. https://t.co/6c4mtSZR1q — Shoresy (@radiokaos666) November 1, 2026

When checked on Monday 2 November, that post had been viewed nearly 300,000 times and drew more than 22,000 likes.

The calls land at a tense time for election offices. On 30 October, a federal judge in California ordered the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to stop threatening election officials with prosecution, in a case brought by unions representing election workers.

That ruling concerned federal pressure over ballots in a separate dispute. Yavapai's officials, at least, answered their own headache with a plain warning and a joke about honey-do lists.

Their advice for anyone still looking for Trump's name is simple. The presidential election is in 2028. On Tuesday, the machines will count Yavapai County ballots, not hair combs or gift cards.