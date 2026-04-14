Michael Strahl is a senior construction technician who is on call 24/7. As a lineman, he has a very busy schedule. 'My full-time job keeps me on call 24/7. If a storm comes through, I have to be out there in the middle of the night working on fiber optic lines and putting networks back together,' he recently told Business Insider.

Despite his full-time job, Strahl manages to earn $10,000 monthly from Amazon. He has multiple side hustles, including YouTube, an Etsy shop, and a direct-to-consumer five-acre farm.

Strahl from Minneapolis came across Amazon after one of his posts on the farm's Facebook page went viral and he was invited to the Amazon Influencer Program. He joined the programme in August 2023, which now makes him $10,000 in monthly income.

Amazon Offers the Gateway to Run Profitable Side Hustles

Strahl has a knack for tools, camping gear, electronics, household items, and automotive. He started reviewing products but had to learn skills like video editing from scratch.

He bought 75% of the items he reviewed, and for the remaining 25% of items, he collaborated with brands, showcasing them after rigorous testing. Strahl even creates shoppable videos on Amazon, and they work because he curates in-depth, descriptive, and long-form clips meant to help potential buyers on the platform.

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'I've tried many side hustles, but never one so profitable with so little effort... This Amazon side hustle is mostly accomplished in the evening, outside family and work time,' he had said.

To date, he has posted more than 900 shoppable videos by spending no more than 20 hours a month on the side hustle. 'I made about $5,800 in revenue in my fourth month after joining the program, and it kept growing from there. In November 2025, I made five figures for the first time due to Black Friday, earning $11,000 in a single month,' he told the media outlet.

His monthly income from Amazon in December and January were $13,500 and $10,000, respectively. Strahl now plans to become a full-time content creator after paying off his house this coming August.

Currently, he publishes up to 20 videos a month but gets comparatively better results because of the high-quality, evergreen content meant to get page hits even five or 10 years down the line. He chases consistency instead of viral, short-lived trends.

Strahl's Multiple Side Hustles

The lineman also monetised his YouTube channel after 11 months of creating it in August 2024. He started reporting his top Amazon shoppable videos on YouTube, which now drive traffic to his Amazon page.

Strahl also runs a free community with a paid membership level for those seeking hands-on coaching around Amazon alongside a podcast on the same topic.

'To get started on Amazon, I recommend shooting and posting 100 videos to learn the ropes. After you've gained some experience, fine-tune which products to focus on and develop a strategy. After that, companies may notice and reach out to request product reviews in exchange for free products, which happened to me,' he stated.

Strahl sees his side gigs as a means to cover car or mortgage payments with potential to even replace your 9-to-5 job. 'You can treat it like a business, not just a side hustle,' he added.

Despite rising competition, the opportunities are much higher, according to the lineman.

'It's still a good time to get started. There's a lot of money to be made online with Amazon,' he concluded.