Few professional golfers have faced the challenges Gary Woodland has, yet his story is one of resilience and determination. From winning a major championship to battling serious health issues, Woodland continues to inspire both on and off the course.

Born on 21 May 1984 in Topeka, Kansas, Gary Woodland showed athletic promise from a young age. He initially attended Washburn University, where he played basketball. Later, he transferred to the University of Kansas to pursue golf, eventually turning professional in 2007. Known for his long driving distance, he averaged over 300 yards per shot, making him a notable figure on the PGA Tour.

Major Victory and Notable Achievements

Woodland's most significant achievement came at the 2019 US Open held at Pebble Beach. His victory was celebrated worldwide, elevating his profile as one of the top players in the sport. Beyond that, he has secured a total of five PGA Tour wins, with his latest coming in March 2026 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he scored a 5-under 67 for a 21-under total.

He is also remembered for a moment that went viral: inviting Amy Bockerstette, a golfer with Down syndrome, to play the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, a gesture that endeared him to fans everywhere.

Brain Tumour Journey (2023-2024)

In April 2023, Woodland experienced a sudden onset of symptoms including fear, anxiety, and partial seizures. Medical scans revealed a lesion pressing on his brain, which was later identified as a benign tumour. The diagnosis was a shock, as he faced not only the health implications but also the uncertainty of ongoing treatment.

On 18 September 2023, he underwent surgery to remove the tumour. The operation was successful, though initially Woodland had written letters to his family in case he did not survive. He returned to competitive golf in January 2024, just four months after the procedure. However, the surgery did not entirely remove the tumour; a residual part remains near his amygdala, an area involved in regulating emotions and fear.

Mental Health and PTSD Diagnosis

Despite returning to the golf course, Woodland faced new struggles. In March 2026, he publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) about a year earlier. The condition brought intense anxiety, hypervigilance, and physical symptoms such as feeling as if he was 'dying inside'. He described episodes where his eyesight would blur, especially when approached from behind.

Woodland decided to speak openly about his mental health challenges. He stated he wanted to stop 'living a lie' and to stop wasting energy hiding his condition. His openness has led to discussions with the PGA Tour about security protocols and consultations with military veterans, whom he admires for their resilience.

Recent Return to Victory

Following his candid admission, Woodland achieved a significant milestone. On 29 March 2026, he won the Houston Open in an emotional victory. His score of 5-under 67 gave him a total of 21-under, marking his first win since the 2019 US Open. His comeback was celebrated by fans and peers alike.

In recognition of his perseverance, Woodland received the PGA Tour Courage Award in 2025.