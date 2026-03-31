Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Robert Herjavec is urging the public to rethink what 'wealth' should truly mean. His answer has little to do with traditional assets people would normally think of, such as crypto, gold, or real estate properties.

​In a post on professional networking platform LinkedIn, Herjavec argued that the most valuable investment anyone can make is their own health, describing it as something with unmatched returns. 'The ROI on Health is infinite,' he wrote, adding that while money can be recovered, losing health makes 'everything else... irrelevant.'

Read more 7 Low-Risk Investments That Could Safeguard Your Retirement Wealth 7 Low-Risk Investments That Could Safeguard Your Retirement Wealth

​ A Shift Away From Defining Traditional Wealth

​Herjavec's thoughts reflect a wider shift in how high-profile investors view success. While financial markets, digital assets, and real estate are often framed as the primary sources of wealth, he has placed an emphasis on treating personal well-being as superior to all other forms of success.

​This perspective is supported by financial insights in the industry. According to IG Wealth Management, health plays a critical role in long-term financial well-being. 'It's the foundation that supports everything else you value,' the firm states, emphasising that wealth should 'start with your body and mind,' as they are considered the most important assets anyone can have.

​The article highlights that poor health can lead to reduced productivity, increased medical expenses, and disruptions to employment, all of which can undermine financial stability. Conversely, maintaining good health can support sustained earning potential and reduce long-term costs.

Supporting Details on 'Health as Wealth'

​The Health Foundation supports this idea, stating that population health plays a critical role in economic growth as it influences both workforce participation and productivity. 'Health is best seen as a societal asset, an endowment or capital stock for the nation,' the paper states, noting that it operates alongside other key forms of capital, including workforce skills and infrastructure and technology.

​Taken together, these perspectives suggest that wealth extends beyond financial holdings. Health influences not only the ability to accumulate resources, but also the capacity to benefit from them over time.​

For investors and individuals alike, this reframing places wellbeing at the centre of long-term strategy- not as a replacement for traditional investments, but as the condition that enables them to deliver value.

​ Industry Reactions Highlight Link Between Health and Success

​Commenters on Herjavec's message stressed the connection between personal well-being and sustainable performance. Several responders said prioritising both physical and mental health is integral to avoiding burnout and maintaining clarity in high-pressure environments, noting that rest and recovery can enhance long-term productivity and decision-making rather than detracting from progress.

​Others shared personal experiences with burnout and recovery, emphasising that awareness of one's limits and learning to step back strategically can enable continued growth. Some contributors described how balancing stress and rest helped them navigate anxiety or overwhelm, suggesting that wellbeing practices can complement professional ambition rather than compete with it.

​ How Workplace Culture is Shifting Toward Health as an Investment

​Herjavec's argument that health delivers unmatched returns is echoed in corporate strategies abroad. In Japan, companies are increasingly treating employee wellbeing as a form of capital, implementing structural health programs, stress monitoring, and even rest-friendly workplace policies, all recognising that healthier employees contribute more sustainably to long-term success, according to a publication by Nihon Parkerizing Group.

​Health management efforts extend across industries, with other companies promoting proactive approaches that integrate health promotion into workplace strategy.

​Herjavec's point that health is not merely a personal asset, but a foundational investment that enables people to perform, create, and sustain success is reflected across all areas of life. In both individual and corporate contexts, prioritising wellbeing can deliver benefits that far exceed the returns of traditional assets.