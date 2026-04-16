Arsenal received a major boost in their pursuit of the highly-talented winger emulating Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as a primary target for Arsenal. Speculation has intensified in recent weeks as the Gunners reportedly step up their search for a world-class left-winger to bolster their attacking options.

Mikel Arteta's side has placed the 25-year-old at the top of their transfer shortlist but it is very unlikely that PSG would want to let go of Kvaratskhelia at this point. However, former Georgia assistant coach David Webb has offered a glimpse into the winger's future plan which includes a move to a Premier League club.

Arsenal Could Be Kvaratskhelia's Landing Spot

In a series of candid remarks, Webb confirmed he has held personal discussions with the Paris Saint-Germain star regarding the idea of parting ways with the Ligue 1 giants. According to Webb, Kvaratskhelia finds the allure of English football enticing.

The pair even delved into the specific clubs that would best suit Kvaratskhelia's style of play and mentality. Webb mentioned a couple of big-market Premier League sides, including Arsenal.

'I think it'd be great for the Premier League if he would come,' Webb recently told talkSPORT. 'He's an exciting player and he would definitely sort of light it up. Would he come? Yes, he would come if it was the right opportunity and the right club'.

'We spoke about it,' he continued. 'He was always interested. It's Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, the big ones competing in the Champions League and stuff'.

A CR7 Wannabe

Webb coached Kvaratskhelia in the Georgia national team. According to Webb, Kvaratskhelia has always been 'a phenomenal talent' and more importantly, a very dedicated player.

Admittedly, Webb admires Kvaratskhelia's humility and his deep-seated fascination for Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, Webb divulged that all Kvaratskhelia ever wants is to be like the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

'He's very humble,' Webb said of Kvaratskhelia. 'He's quite quiet. He's not like an outwardly loud person. Where he talks is on the pitch and in training, his work rate, his attitude, his application. He wants to do more.'

'I always find with the top players, they got this hunger about them and this desire to learn,' he continued. 'All he used to say to me was, "I want to be as good as Ronaldo. I want to be as good as Ronaldo." That was his idol. So after training, we used to have to try and get him off because he practised every routine'.

As it stands, Kvaratskhelia has already registered four goals and four assists in 23 matches for PSG. He helped the reigning Champions League title holder eliminate Chelsea from the tournament by scoring the first goal of the match in the sixth minute.

As for Arsenal, Kvaratskhelia isn't the only target signing currently on their radar. A previous report stated that the Gunners are also ready to deal away Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for the price. The plan is believed to be a calculated move to fund a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.