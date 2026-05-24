A livestream interaction between Ashley St. Clair and streamer Hasan Piker has prompted a meltdown among MAGA-aligned activists.

During Piker's stream, St. Clair presented him with a black hoodie featuring a printed slogan. The text read: 'I'm not the stepdad, I'm the dad that stepped up.' The gift was opened live as Piker reacted in front of his audience, commenting on the moment as he unwrapped it.

Ashley St. Clair gives Hasan Piker a hoodie that says, "I'm not the step dad, I'm the dad who that stepped up" pic.twitter.com/kXX4P2e72j — Popstonox (@Popstonox) May 23, 2026

Piker, who regularly streams far-right political content and live discussions to a large online following, reacted in real time as he opened the package. He joked with viewers while trying to guess what the item was before the slogan became visible. Once it was revealed, both he and St. Clair burst into laughter on stream.

Unexpected Collab

Shortly after the stream ended, viewers focused on the unexpected nature of the exchange, pointing out the contrast between St. Clair and Piker's public political positions. Piker is known for left-leaning political commentary on Twitch, while St. Clair is associated with conservative media spaces and commentary.

Piker is usually placed on the progressive or far-left side. He supports socialist-style policies like higher taxes on the wealthy, stronger public healthcare systems, and more government involvement in reducing inequality. He is also openly critical of US foreign policy and has defended left-wing movements and governments that challenge US influence abroad.

His streams often include long discussions criticising capitalism and conservative politicians, which is why he is often labelled as far-left in media coverage.

St. Clair was commonly linked to conservative or right-leaning online spaces. She has previously supported more traditional views on gender roles, criticised progressive social policies and aligned herself with MAGA-adjacent commentary circles. She shares a child with Elon Musk.

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However, it's worth noting that she recently said she no longer fully identifies with the conservative movement she was previously linked to. Reports in 2026 describe her as distancing herself from parts of the online right after a series of public disputes and personal revelations, including her custody battle with Elon Musk over their son. She has also publicly expressed regret over some of her earlier political views, especially around transgender issues, saying she feels responsibility for past comments.

Livestream Reaction From MAGA

MAGA supporter, Loomer, was quick to share her thoughts on X. In her first post on X, she insulted St. Clair in a sexualised and demeaning way, trying to shame her personally rather than discuss her politics.

'It's a foreign concept for [Ashley] how you can work hard as a woman and not be a walking c*m dumpster for every rich man with political power.'

She also insinuated that St. Clair has a habit of having children with rich men. 'Some of us work hard, some of us are run hard like a community bike. [Ashley] is literally know for letting a rich man c*m inside of her. We aren't the same...'

It’s a foreign concept for Ashely how you can work hard as a woman and not be a walking cum dumpster for every rich man with political power.



Some of us work hard, some of us are run hard like a community bike.



Ashely is literally know for letting a rich man cum inside of… https://t.co/83hcN0FbqP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 23, 2026

This is followed by a second controversial take, bringing in Musk and custody of a child, suggesting he should try to take full custody because she believes she is 'unfit' as a mother. It also tries to connect Piker to danger by calling him a 'communist' and claiming he has encouraged violence, which is a political accusation rather than a proven fact in that context.

I can’t wait till @elonmusk gets full custody of the kid he had with Trashley.



He should argue that she’s endangering their son by bringing him around Hasan Piker, a communist who has called for violence against capitalists, including Elon Musk!



Elon! Please get full custody of… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 23, 2026

Who Has Custody of Ashley and Elon's Son?

St. Clair is currently the parent primarily caring for the child, based on what has been reported publicly. However, this does not mean she has legal custody in a final sense or that Musk has no rights.

However, Musk has also said publicly that he wants full custody of the child. At different points, Musk has claimed he is paying support, while St. Clair has said support has been reduced or disputed.

The situation is still an ongoing legal dispute, with both St. Clair and Musk reported to have filed competing claims over custody and support.