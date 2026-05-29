Social media platforms erupted with fabricated claims about Turning Point USA Chief Executive Officer Erika Kirk and online personality Blake Wynn, as an unverified account calling itself Project Constitution kicked off a viral rumour alleging the two public figures were caught up in a secret romance.

According to these completely baseless allegations, the pair were supposedly spotted together at a fancy hotel in Los Angeles, which quickly forced both of them to clear things up. As gossip and speculation spiralled out of control, Kirk and Wynn each stepped up to shut down the accusations, sharing rock‑solid alibis that directly contradicted the claimed timeline.

Read more 'Charlie's Love Will Last Me a Lifetime': Erika Kirk Addresses Blake Wynn Dating Rumours 'Charlie's Love Will Last Me a Lifetime': Erika Kirk Addresses Blake Wynn Dating Rumours

How Blake Wynn Swiftly Dismantled the Beverly Hills Hotel Allegations

The controversy originated from a post claiming a witness observed Kirk and Wynn at the Bar 1912 lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel. Project Constitution alleged the pair were acting affectionately on 14 May, further accusing Kirk of being heavily intoxicated.

Wynn immediately addressed the internet rumours on his personal channels. He categorically denied the claims and expressed intense frustration at the rapid spread of misinformation.

Writing on the X platform, he issued a firm statement. He declared, 'Blake Wynn here.... I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk.'

Blake Wynn here…. I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk. — Blake Wynn (@BlakeWynn22) May 28, 2026

He followed up on Instagram, ridiculing the eyewitness account and providing his actual location. Wynn pointed out he was in Las Vegas on the specified date and had never visited the hotel.

Taking aim at the publisher, Wynn left a scathing response in their comment section. He wrote, 'Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source, and I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.'

‼️CONFIRMED: Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND — She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel 👀



I have now confirmed through 2 separate sources that Erika Kirk has already moved on — and… pic.twitter.com/MCfW2nGCxZ — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 28, 2026

Why Chief Executive Officer Erika Kirk Spoke Out Against the Claims

Kirk assumed leadership of the conservative organisation following a tragic incident in September. Her husband, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, leaving her bereaved and in the public spotlight.

The social media post asserted they were seen 'hugging and kissing', while Wynn allegedly had 'his hand on her ass'. The account further challenged her religious character by stating, 'Erika was also heavily intoxicated — this from the same woman who claims to be a devout trad Christian who doesn't drink.'

However, Kirk shattered the narrative with a definitive statement. She firmly rejected the rumours, writing, 'Every single word here is a lie. Charlie's love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.'

Every single word here is a lie. Charlie's love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.



On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son's 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear... — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 28, 2026

The Broader Problem of Misinformation and Unverified Eyewitness Accounts

Kirk provided an indisputable alibi for the date mentioned by the accuser. She clarified, 'On May 14th, I was home in Arizona, celebrating my son's 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband's and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others.'

Wynn highlighted the broader implications of fast-moving falsehoods. He raised concerns about how easily internet users can be manipulated by baseless content.

In a subsequent post, he expressed his sheer disbelief. He wrote, 'This is an example of a much larger problem we need to address as a country. If blatant lies can spread within minutes to huge numbers of people, how is anyone supposed to differentiate truth from lie.'

Both individuals have made their positions unequivocally clear. Their detailed responses have effectively shut down the unfounded gossip and redirected attention back to their respective professional endeavours.