Candace Owens has aired another round of allegations about Erika Kirk. Since her husband Charlie Kirk's death, Erika has found herself at the centre of Owens' podcast discussions. Most recently, the commentator accused the widow of using deepfake technology to imitate her husband's voice for her own personal gain.

The fact that Charlie was murdered is what made Owens' claims particularly sensitive. Owens stressed that her recent statements are opinions she wants to assert, but she alleged that Erika had always been after Charlie's TPUSA organisation.

'A Ruthless Psychopath'

Absolute bombshell. Candace Owens completely exposes Erica Kirk as a ruthless psychopath who colluded to create a fake AI voice of her murdered husband just to seize control of his company.



She warns this monstrous deception proves TPUSA leadership is capable of murder. pic.twitter.com/g4RkQJ1tpn — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 12, 2026

During her recent podcast episode, Owens questioned Erika's claim that her husband named her as the new TPUSA head before he passed away. Erika claimed that this announcement was made on record, but the video has never been shown publicly. Owens believes that Charlie was not the one who made the announcement.

Read more Erika Kirk Appears in Another Throwback Video Allegedly With Ties to the CIA; Truth Explained Erika Kirk Appears in Another Throwback Video Allegedly With Ties to the CIA; Truth Explained

Owens explained why all this is problematic. She said that the alleged fake announcement took place just weeks after Charlie was murdered during a speaking event. This means that Erika should have been focused on grieving her husband's passing rather than taking over Charlie's company.

The podcaster also discussed the possibility of Erika fabricating an account during her conversation with Megyn Kelly so she could justify why she had taken over the top role at TPUSA. Owens' claims have not been proven to be correct, and she has also been accused of spreading misinformation about Erika. However, she said that if her version of events is proven to be accurate, this would prove that Erika is a 'ruthless psychopath.'

Owens also suggested that Erika was, in her words, 'devoid of any human emotion' if she could trick America into believing that Charlie entrusted his company to her.

'Just to be clear, I am not being dramatic. If this turns out to be real, I would assert that she is capable of real harm, that she's dangerous, and I would extend that to every person around her who approves that monstrous plan,' Owens said.

Did Erika Kirk Lie About Her Educational Background?

Elsewhere on her podcast, Owens accused Erika of lying about her educational background, calling the widow's claimed degrees fictionalised. Owens claimed that when people started questioning Erika about her studies, they were silenced because those supporting her had been trying to keep the truth under wraps.

Top journalist Candace Owens exposes absolute insanity. She confirms Erica Kirk completely fabricated her entire educational background and falsely claimed fake degrees on her resume.



She reveals the establishment is desperately trying to cover up these massive lies. pic.twitter.com/dLTshzdyhs — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 12, 2026

'We keep being told it doesn't matter... her husband died,' Owens said.

More specifically, Owens claimed that Erika did not graduate summa cum laude or magna cum laude from Arizona State University, contrary to what she had previously stated. Owens also claimed that Erika did not graduate with a double degree from the university. These claims have not been independently verified.

As of writing, Erika has not responded to Owens' allegations. In the past, the widow has made it her mission to debunk various claims made against her by the commentator. Two weeks ago, Erika revealed that she's aware that Owens accused her of murdering Charlie. She denied the allegations and said that the world has turned vile for thinking this way.