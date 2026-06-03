A man who breached the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 now reports for work inside one of the Pentagon's most secretive offices.

Elias Irizarry pleaded guilty to a federal charge after he climbed through a broken Capitol window holding a metal pole, served 14 days in jail, and later told a judge he had shamed his country. Five years on, the Trump administration has placed him in the Defense Department's Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict office, the unit that oversees counterterrorism, hostage rescue, embassy security, and the recovery of captured personnel.

The appointment, first reported by The Washington Post on 2 June 2026, has set off internal alarm and a combative defence from the Pentagon.

From a Broken Capitol Window to a Pentagon Policy Desk

Court records lay out what Irizarry did that day. He was a 19-year-old freshman at The Citadel, a public military college in South Carolina, and a Civil Air Patrol cadet when he drove to Washington with two other men.

Prosecutors said he climbed through a shattered Capitol window while holding a metal pole, though he never struck anyone, as the Post and Courier reported from his sentencing. One of his travelling companions, Grayson Sherrill, struck a police officer and later received a seven-month sentence.

He pleaded guilty in October 2022 to a single misdemeanour of entering and remaining in a restricted building, an offence under 18 U.S.C. 1752. In March 2023, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced him to 14 days in jail and a £370 ($500) fine, a token share of the more than £2 million ($2.7 million) in damage inflicted on the Capitol, according to local court coverage. The Citadel suspended him, readmitted him in 2023, and he graduated the following year.

Irizarry did not minimise his conduct at the time. He called 6 January 'the largest attack on our democracy since the Civil War' and told the court he was ashamed, as The Hill reported. In a letter to the judge, he wrote that he had brought 'great shame upon myself, my family, and, unfortunately, my country,' NBC News reported. President Trump pardoned him in January 2025, alongside more than 1,500 other 6 January defendants, and Irizarry had earlier filed to run as a Republican for a South Carolina state House seat.

Inside the Special Operations Office He Now Helps Staff

The office Irizarry joined sits within the Pentagon's policy directorate and carries unusual weight. The Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict office oversees the use of special operations forces in counterterrorism and counterproliferation, among other missions, and it monitors highly classified special access programmes.

He works in its roughly 40-person irregular warfare and counterterrorism section, whose portfolio reaches embassy security, hostage rescue, personnel recovery, and other delicate operations.

Washington Post: Elias Irizarry, a convicted Jan. 6 rioter, has been hired by the Trump administration to work in a Pentagon office that oversees highly classified military operations, according to four people familiar with the matter.



The hire has raised alarm among staff, who… pic.twitter.com/34zwHxwSi1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 2, 2026

The role carries access to some of the government's most guarded material. The position requires a top secret security clearance, according to the Post's reporting relayed by the Washington Examiner, which is the core of the internal unease. One person familiar with the hiring warned that rescue and extraction work can place American operators in 'some of the most complex and dangerous environments,' a worry colleagues repeated about handing such a portfolio to a junior appointee with his history.

Vetting questions hang over the file as well. Prosecutors had alleged that Irizarry deleted data from his phone covering the days around the attack, Mediaite noted from court records, a detail that gains fresh significance for a post built on the handling of secrets.

A 'Patriotic' Defence and the Rehabilitation of Pardoned Rioters

The Pentagon has not retreated from the decision. Acting press secretary Joel Valdez called Irizarry 'a qualified, patriotic young professional,' telling Newsweek that the department was proud to have him as a political appointee. Valdez also turned on the messenger, accusing The Washington Post of caring little about national security.

Read more Who Is Elias Irizarry? Convicted 6 January Rioter Hired for Pentagon Terrorism Post Despite a 'Checkered Background' Who Is Elias Irizarry? Convicted 6 January Rioter Hired for Pentagon Terrorism Post Despite a 'Checkered Background'

The hire fits a broader pattern under Trump's second term. The administration has reframed 6 January defendants as political targets rather than criminals, and it has brought several people linked to the riot into federal roles.

Irizarry's appointment, announced amid the rebranding of the department as the 'Department of War', has become one of the sharpest tests yet of how far that rehabilitation reaches into national security.

The teenager who once branded 6 January a national disgrace now helps guard the country's most closely held secrets.