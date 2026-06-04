Trump's 'Anti-Weaponisation Fund' has created a divide within the GOP with at least two party members revolting.

Retiring Senate Republicans Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy have filed amendments to formally kill Trump's £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) 'Anti-Weaponisation Fund.' The move comes as the GOP is set to pass its £52 billion ($70 billion) immigration enforcement bill.

Moreover, this is just one of several votes the party has to navigate in an hours-long "vote-a-rama", Politico reported.

Republican Senators Move to Kill 'Anti-Weaponisation Fund'

'We have a third of our members up for reelection this year ... I'm trying to fend off some headwinds our members will have,' Tillis said. 'There's no way to explain the fund [to voters], so the only way to explain it is to explain that you got rid of it. It's that simple.'

The same fund drew heavy controversy last month after members of Trump's camp said that those who attacked the Capitol on 6 January, 2021 could be eligible to receive payouts, all drawn from the settlement fund designed to compensate Trump allies.

'You want to make sure [the fund is] really dead, and I think we can make it really dead,' Cassidy asserted.

Todd Blanche Fuels Speculation over Controversial Funding

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously worked as a criminal defence lawyer for Trump, wouldn't rule out the possibility that the Capitol rioters who assaulted police would be eligible for fund payouts.

He stated that 'Anyone in this nation can apply' when pressed to elaborate during a Senate hearing, adding that a commission would set criteria for eligibility.

Tillis proposed to reallocate the entirety of that fund to fraud prevention, instead of compensating those claiming political persecution. Motioning to block payments from the fund, Cassidy also proposed to set up a 'Capitol defenders fund' to benefit the law enforcement who kept the peace during the Capitol attack.

Some GOP members confirmed attempts to weave fund-related language into the immigration enforcement bill, but party leaders argue that could affect votes cast on the legislation, which already has multiple hurdles lining its track. The Senate kicked off the voting marathon at 10 a.m. today, prioritising the controversial amendments on the docket.

The fund has been a pivotal point of contention among the GOP, with dissenters like Tillis and Cassidy perceived as part of a mutiny.

Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, could also block Blanche's nomination for attorney general. 'It would be one of several things that somebody would have to explain to me, the wisdom of this decision,' he said of Blanche's nomination.

Justice Department Halts Fund After Court Ruling

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The Justice Department said it would comply with Friday's ruling from US District Judge Leonie Brinkema, who temporarily halted the fund for two weeks. The judge scheduled a 12 June hearing for arguments on whether to extend her order, barring the government from moving forward with the fund. Blanche calmed the conflict on Tuesday, stating that they have decided to drop the fund.

Trump is reconsidering whether to move forward with the fund at all, according to a White House insider. The GOP senators who revolted against the settlement say they want more information from the administration about the future of the fund.

Democrats filed several amendments of their own about the funding, including a proposal from Sen. Chris Coons, blocking taxpayer money from being used in payouts through the fund.

'Democrats won't settle for half measures,' Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. 'We're going to kill the slush fund permanently and we are going to bury it and bury it deep.'

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters the House could vote on the immigration enforcement package as early as Friday morning. GOP leaders are feeling fairly confident they'll ultimately pass the bill despite the internal party efforts to kill the fund.