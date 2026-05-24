Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair's private relationship has erupted into a very public feud on TikTok, where the former MAGA influencer has been posting lengthy videos since mid‑May 2026 detailing her experiences with the Tesla and SpaceX chief, who she says is the father of her 1‑year‑old son, Romulus. The clips, some nearing 20 minutes, have drawn millions of views and ignited a wave of commentary over the power dynamics, the emotional fallout and the ethics of turning an intensely personal story into viral content.

St. Clair was once a prominent right‑wing personality with links to Donald Trump's orbit, while Musk has openly acknowledged fathering at least 13 children with four women, including musician Grimes, with whom he shares three children. The pair's relationship, and the birth of Romulus, had already made them an unconventional public family unit.

What is new is the raw, almost diaristic way St. Clair is now walking viewers through how she believes 'things started going south with Elon,' as she put it in one widely shared video. Nothing in her account has yet been independently verified, and Musk has not publicly responded, so all of this should be taken with a grain of salt.

The TikTok Confessional

In one of the most dissected clips, posted on 15 May, St. Clair films a 'get ready with me' routine, cleansing her face and applying make‑up while narrating the early days of her contact with Musk. She recalls the moment he allegedly slid into her direct messages and describes watching him block Grimes online, noting that she had a front‑row seat to the fraying of one of his other high‑profile relationships.

St. Clair tells followers she went into the situation already feeling diminished. As a single mother active in MAGA and right‑wing politics, she says she believed she had been 'stained' in the eyes of much of society. In the video she reflects that her dream of 'the white picket fence and the white dress' felt out of reach by the time Musk appeared in her inbox. Yet, she adds, she still wanted 'nothing more than to be a mom' and longed for more children.

It is that mixture of vulnerability, regret and determination to be heard that seems to have hooked TikTok users. Her audience is not just rubber‑necking the love life of a billionaire and a polarising influencer. People are also, if the comments are any guide, mapping their own histories of lopsided or toxic relationships onto hers.

Relationship therapist Philip Lewis argues that this is no coincidence. 'Everyone wants to get their side of the story out,' he says. 'Each person in a relationship has their own subjective reality.' In other words, while the Musk, St. Clair saga is unusually high profile, the urge driving it is familiar to almost anyone who has ever felt wronged or misrepresented by a partner.

Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis takes that point further. She suggests that virtually every relationship narrative, even one played out in billionaire circles, contains something most people will recognise. 'Most people have had a toxic relationship,' Sarkis says. 'Most people have, at some point, experienced this, that the person that you met is different than the person that you know now.'

@ashstc this is when i start to realize i am in too deep #grwm product list: •la roche posay c12 serum •tatcha dewy moisturizer •saie illuminator in starglow •tarte undereye corrector in light •hourglass skin tint shade 3 • rare bronzer stick in bright side • rare blush in wisdom •nars blush in dolce vita •hourglass concealer in stone (1.3) •one size under eye powder in ultra pink • charlotte tilbury airbrush pressed powder • rhode liner in press •CT lipstick in kim kw •buxom gloss in dolly light •one size powder melt spray ♬ original sound - ashley st. clair

For viewers, the TikTok series offers a kind of vicarious processing. For St. Clair, Sarkis says, putting her version of events on record may be a way of clawing back a sense of control after a period that felt chaotic. She links this to what she calls 'collective witnessing' the experience of having a crowd, whether a handful of close friends or millions of strangers online, acknowledge and validate your story.

Collective witnessing, she notes, is not just a social‑media quirk. It taps into an old, evolutionary need to belong to a pack or tribe, where being seen and believed could once be a matter of survival. Today, the pack might be TikTok followers rather than fellow hunter‑gatherers, but the emotional circuitry is similar.

When the Musk, St. Clair Drama Stops Being Cathartic

There is, however, a sharp edge to all this public sharing. What feels like liberation in the moment can harden into something less helpful once the algorithm moves on. Sarkis is blunt on that point. 'Stuff stays forever on the internet,' she says. 'You have to be careful about what you share.'

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In the Musk–St. Clair case, the imbalance of power, money and reach adds another layer of risk. Going public with allegations or grievances about any ex can trigger backlash or retaliation. Doing so against one of the world's most scrutinised executives invites a level of spotlight few could prepare for. So far, Musk has stayed silent on St. Clair's specific claims, at least in public, leaving her videos largely uncontested by him. That silence has arguably created more space for her narrative to flourish, but it also means the picture remains partial.

Experts say there are safer ways to seek that feeling of being heard. Confiding first in trusted friends or family is one route. Another, Sarkis suggests, is to work through the experience in therapy before broadcasting it to millions. That can offer some emotional distance and help someone decide what they really want from going public.

If, after that, a person still feels compelled to share their story widely, Sarkis recommends a moment of ruthless self‑questioning. 'What's the end goal?' she asks. 'Is it to help others? Is it to share your story? If you're doing it to punish or to shame someone, it's probably important to talk through that with someone first before posting.'

For now, the Musk, St. Clair TikTok saga sits in that ambiguous space between personal catharsis and permanent digital spectacle, its meaning still being hammered out in real time by viewers who see more than just celebrity drama reflected back at them.