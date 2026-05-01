This week, the hip-hop and basketball worlds were rocked by the news that the romance between Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson has come to an end after a 10-month relationship. On Saturday, 25 April 2026, Megan confirmed the split, citing alleged infidelity.

Amid the messy breakup, WNBA star Lexie Brown has found herself in the spotlight and hot water, as rumours surrounding the separation claimed she was having an alleged affair with Thompson.

Now, the Seattle Storm guard has broken her silence to condemn the 'disappointing' lack of support from Thompson and Megan as she faces a wave of vitriol over alleged infidelity. Brown also said she has been forced to hire private security following death threats, and claimed that the high-profile ex-couple has left her to defend her reputation alone despite knowing she played no part in their 'messy' split.

Read more 10 Photos of Lexie Brown: The Woman Reportedly at the Centre of the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Drama 10 Photos of Lexie Brown: The Woman Reportedly at the Centre of the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Drama

Thompson Accused of Cheating

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson began dating in July 2025, with the rapper saying that she 'never dated somebody so kind'. However, on her Instagram Story less than a year later, the Savage artist did not mince words regarding the reason for their fallout, citing infidelity, emotional mistreatment, and having 'cold feet' regarding monogamy.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

The 31-year-old artist wrote: 'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house got "cold feet",' adding that she had supported the athlete through 'horrible mood swings' during the demanding NBA season. The rapper also said that she needs a 'REAL break' after her relationship with Thompson.

Megan later provided a formal statement to the press, 'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward,' she stated

Brown and Thompson's Affair Rumour

Whilst Megan did not name a specific individual in her initial claims, internet speculation quickly pivoted toward Brown. Third-party claims have surfaced on X, alleging that Brown has been sharing private messages with her friends about her romance with the 36-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard, who at the time was still with Megan.

Twitter User Reveals Klay Thompson was cheating on Megan Thee Stallion with basketball player, Lexie Brown.



They said ügly Klay Thompson was telling her that his relationship with Megan was just PR. pic.twitter.com/0y4EIAqtwC — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 25, 2026

As the narrative gained traction, Brown became the target of intense online harassment. Speaking to Fox News Digital, the 31-year-old athlete clarified that her connection to Thompson is strictly professional and minimal at best.

'I only know him through our sport. I wouldn't even say we are friends,' Brown stated, adding that she has never even met Megan.

The fallout had caused real-world consequences as Brown revealed that she received death threats. Fearing for her life and the safety of her family, she said, 'I've had to hire security to travel with me places.'

Brown then denied the affair rumours, 'I have no idea what is going on,' she said. 'I have no involvement. I've had no communication at all whatsoever during their relationship.'

Brown Slams the Ex-Couple's Silence

The crux of Brown's frustration lies in the perceived complicity of Thompson and Megan. According to the WNBA player, both are aware of who was actually involved but have remained silent while she faces the public onslaught, leaving her 'struggling to process' the situation and disappointed by their lack of support.

'I'm still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false,' Brown said. 'And the fact that I'm still the only one that is defending my name, I just I have no idea how to process that, and that's the last thing that I'm like struggling to process is that there's this massive outcry for protecting Black women and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown's name in any of those conversations,' she added.

As of writing, Thompson has remained mum on the issue. Similarly, Megan has refrained from further comment as she says she is moving forward with 'peace and clarity'. For Brown, however, that peace remains elusive.