South African supermodel, Candice Swanepoel returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, proving that she is one of the most iconic Victoria's Secret Angels over the years.

Swanepoel, who hailed from Mooi River, South Africa, officially became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010 after walking its runway from 2007 to 2015.

As one of the most popular faces of the VS Fashion Show over the years, here are Swanepoel's five most memorable looks on the lingerie brand's iconic runway.

Black and Gold for the VS Fashion Show 2025

For this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the picturesque mother of two made a jaw-dropping mark on the viewers' faces as she showcased two different but equally stunning looks.

The 5'10'' supermodel made her first appearance this year, exuding after-hours chic vibes in an all-black ensemble.

Her black lace bra and high-waisted panties came with opera-length gloves and thigh highs, both made with sheer lace.

For her final look, the supermodel wore a bra and thong set in brown lace. The top is adorned with layered necklaces and jewels.

But her wings were the real show-stopper for her 2025 VS Fashion Show stint. Crafted using realistic feathers, the golden wings exuded a lustrous shine as she walked on the stage.

Becoming an Official Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010

Swanepoel was pretty in red plaid and shorts when she became an official member of the elite Victoria's Secret Angels in 2010.

She strutted on the runway wearing a red tartan costume, complete with a set of red and white checkered lingerie and a pair of red boots.

She completed her look with lusciously flowing blonde, curly hair.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut in 2007

The young model from South Africa introduced herself on the VSFS runway wearing a soft and lacy pink lingerie set. It comes with cloud-like angel wings.

While her ensemble during her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway debut is much simpler than the following years, it made a noticeable impact in the fashion world, paving the way to make her one of the most sought-after models of her time.

Royal Fantasy Bra in 2013

Swanepoel left the runway audience stunned in 2013 when she came out of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway wearing the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra, co-created by Mouawad.

The lingerie featured more than 4,200 precious stones like diamonds, rubies and sapphires, all set in 18-karat gold.

It also comes with a 52-carat pear-shaped ruby drop centrepiece, paired with a coordinating belt.

Last Runway Walk Before VSFS Runway's Hiatus in 2018

Swanepoel wore two looks during this edition of the Victoria's Secret runway. But her all-black ensemble became more iconic between the two.

The matching black bra and panty set she wore during the Celestial Angel segment came with a corset detail and black wings. She also added ankle socks and high heels for her final look.

These are just some of the most unforgettable looks of Candice Swanepoel at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Fans could expect to see more of her incredible catwalk and drool-worthy looks in the near future.