Cardi B has reignited her bitter feud with Nicki Minaj after posting a blistering message on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the rapper's family of scandal and escalating a long-simmering rivalry into fresh territory.

The explosive post—'Your bro be touching 12-year-olds'—went viral within hours, sparking intense debate among fans, industry insiders and media outlets.

The Exchange That Broke Out On X

The latest flare-up began when Nicki Minaj posted a cryptic message on her X account: 'Never provoke a writer while they're [writing]' which many users read as a veiled shot at Cardi amid the former's teasing about an upcoming release.

Cardi responded within hours with a string of posts that mixed lyric-style taunts and direct accusations, writing in one post: 'A B C D E F G Your man have to snatch PUSSY Pussy taste like honey comb Your bro be touching 12 year olds.' That X post has been widely shared and archived by social-media trackers.

A B C D E F G



Your man have to snatch PUSSY



Pussy taste like honey comb



Your bro be touching 12 year olds — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

Nicki's replies, some of which were deleted shortly after posting and amplified by fan accounts and screenshots, included barbed references to Cardi's album pricing and to her pregnancy, which escalated the exchange into personal territory. Several outlets and social posts captured and reproduced the now-deleted material.

Apparently @NICKIMINAJ aka COCAINE BARBIE is high & off her rocker because she keeps posting & deleting tweets about @iamcardib. STAND ON WHAT YOU SAY SCARY HO ! pic.twitter.com/frkVr9wDsv — uppity negress 🟥🔱⬛️ (@unrulykneegroe) September 30, 2025

Context: A Years-Long Feud

This is not an isolated incident but the newest episode in a long-running, public rivalry. The two rappers' tensions boiled over into a physical altercation at a Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week in September 2018, an event widely reported at the time and frequently referenced whenever the pair clash online.

Beyond that single night, their dispute has been punctuated by social media jabs, diss lines, and competing narratives about seniority, artistry, and commercial standing in hip-hop circles. That history matters here because it frames how fans interpret every ambiguous post: as either mischief, a marketing ploy, or a genuine grudge being re-lit.

Legal Facts, Fan Speculation, and Industry Fallout

A central element of Cardi's post, the reference to Nicki's 'bro,' pointed readers to the well-documented conviction of Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, who was found guilty of predatory sexual assault and related offences in a New York trial and later sentenced.

The court record and contemporaneous reporting are matters of public record and have been cited whenever family matters have been invoked in the singers' exchanges.

It is essential to distinguish between fact and speculation. Cardi's post, quoted above, is a public, provocative claim made in the heat of a social-media confrontation. The legal facts regarding Jelani Maraj's conviction are on the public record, but any new insinuations or unproven allegations circulating among fans remain speculation. Many commentators on X and Instagram explicitly treated elements of the spat as fodder for gossip rather than new legal claims.

From an industry perspective, the exchange occurred at a sensitive moment for Cardi's campaign cycle: her new album, Am I The Drama?, has enjoyed substantial commercial traction, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and receiving rapid RIAA certification. Public disputes of this nature can spark interest, lead to streaming spikes, trending hashtags, and increased media coverage, but they can also complicate promotional strategies and artist relationships.

For fans, the confrontation is part spectacle and part grievance. For the artists and their teams, it is a reputational risk that requires careful navigation: a repeated pattern of personal attacks can provoke legal threats, concern from advertising and brand partners, and long-term damage to professional relationships. Each side's supporters have already mobilised online, turning the incident into a social-media skirmish as much as a musical rivalry.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have traded blows before; whether this latest salvo becomes another headline cycle or the prelude to a lyrical response remains to be seen.