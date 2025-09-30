What started as a mere flicker of speculation at a billionaire's wedding has seemingly erupted into a full-blown Hollywood romance. Actress Sydney Sweeney and record executive Scooter Braun have been fuelling rumours for months, with multiple public sightings implying the couple harbours strong affection, or at the very least, intense desire, for one another.

The pairing initially ignited relationship speculation in June 2025 when they appeared together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, and they have continued to perpetuate dating gossip after being observed together on several occasions since. Now, sources are coming forward with explosive details about the intensity of their bond and how their recent outings seem to confirm their relationship.

Secret Suppers and Casual Outings: The Relationship Timeline

The blossoming romance between the Euphoria star and the high-profile talent manager, formerly associated with Justin Bieber, is reportedly moving at a rapid pace.

In one sighting that fuelled the initial rumours, the film actor and music executive were positioned opposite one another at Jon and Vinny's, an establishment that offers Italian cuisine in Los Angeles. During the dinner, Sweeney sported her blonde hair down, complemented by a dark blouse, shorts that accentuated her toned legs, and calf-length boots.

Braun, meanwhile, was seen donning a white long-sleeved T-shirt, sporting a short haircut, and wearing black prescription glasses. Upon departing the fashionable venue together, they were photographed entering a black SUV.

Horror Nights with the Parents

A recent revelation indicates that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are allegedly in a serious relationship, judging by a recent outing that included family. The couple and Sweeney's parents, Lisa and Steven, were seen together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

Both wore casual attire for the event: Sweeney donned a gray sweatshirt, a camouflage baseball cap, blue trousers, and white shoes; Braun donned a dark grey hoodie adorned with white stripes, black shorts, white Alo socks, and dark green footwear. This family gathering occurred shortly after their love rendezvous in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

'Hot and Heavy': Sources Speak Out

While Sweeney and Braun have not officially commented on their relationship, sources close to the couple have provided compelling details about the depth of their connection.

An insider told the Daily Mail the relationship is intense, stating: 'They talk every day and see each other often, it is hot and heavy. I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust.'

Prior to this, a report from PEOPLE indicated that Sweeney was 'having fun' while dating Braun. However, the music mogul appears to have taken the lead in the pursuit.

Insiders informed Page Six that the investor had been 'pursuing' the Anyone But You star, with whom he was 'obsessed.' This contrasts with one report saying that the couple was merely engaging in casual dating.

Adding to the mystery, Star Magazine reported that Braun confided in his close friends about his relationship with Sweeney, requesting their discretion.

The source further indicated that the founder of Schoolboy Records was assisting the Euphoria star in managing her swiftly escalating stardom. They stated that Braun provided Sweeney with valuable counsel, suggesting a dynamic where both possessed something the other desired.

Despite the lack of official comment, the sightings at both glamorous events and casual family outings—and the insider confirmation that the relationship is "hot and heavy" and potentially moving towards the 'L word'—suggest Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are far more than just "casually dating."

As the record executive helps the Anyone But You star navigate her escalating fame, all signs point to this being one of Hollywood's most intense new romances of 2025. IBTimes UK has reached out to Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun for comments.