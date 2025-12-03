Sarah Paulson's long-awaited Hollywood Walk of Fame star should have been a purely celebratory moment. Instead, the 50-year-old actress's achievement has ignited a wave of online outrage after fans discovered that each star comes with a mandatory $85,000 (£68,000) sponsorship fee.

Paulson received the 2,829th star on 2 December 2025, with her partner, Holland Taylor, and friend Amanda Peet among those cheering her on. But when a viral post highlighted the price tag behind the honour, social media erupted with disbelief, with many questioning whether Walk of Fame stars are 'earned' or essentially purchased.

The revelation has reignited debate around Hollywood's most famous pavement—and the actual cost of cultural immortality.

The £68,000 Question That Sparked Furore

While a Star on the Walk of Fame is officially one of the entertainment industry's most prestigious honours, the public has been taken aback by the compulsory fee attached to the granite plaque. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk, confirms that a $85,000 sponsorship fee is collected for each new star. This figure was recently raised from $75,000, underscoring the escalating cost of 'immortality.'

The fact that the honour comes with a massive bill has fuelled a common public misconception that the star is merely a vanity purchase. Social media users expressed 'disgust' and 'outrage' that an award meant to recognise artistry is contingent on a substantial payment, suggesting the system unfairly benefits those with deep pockets. One commentator on Reddit lamented, 'I thought this was awarded!', encapsulating the widespread belief that the honour should be free. However, the $85,000 is not paid to the celebrity; it is a compulsory sponsorship fee, confirmed to be entirely non-profit, that covers the entire undertaking.

The Price of Fame: Where Does the Money Go?

The substantial fee is collected not from the celebrity but typically from a sponsor such as a film studio, a record label, or an enthusiastic fan club. Half of the current $85,000 sponsorship goes directly towards the creation and installation of the five-point terrazzo and brass star itself. The star is custom-made by a company based in the San Fernando Valley.

Sarah Paulson stands alongside Holland Taylor at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0n6k45YdUl — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2025

Crucially, the other half is allocated to the Hollywood Historic Trust to fund the maintenance and repair of the Walk of Fame as a whole, ensuring the upkeep of the existing 2,800-plus stars. The money also covers the high logistical costs of the high-profile unveiling ceremony, including security, public cleanup, and police and fire department assistance for the major public event. Therefore, while the price is undeniable, it is treated as a necessary, self-financing civic contribution rather than a payment for the award itself.

Meritocracy vs. Money: The Rules of Selection

Despite the widespread belief that celebrities can 'buy' a star, the selection process remains highly competitive, based on merit and industry achievement. The sponsorship fee only applies after a celebrity has been selected.

To be considered, candidates must first be nominated and meet stringent criteria, including having a minimum of five years' experience in their field and a history of philanthropic or community contributions. Of the hundreds of applications received each year, only around 30 are selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee.

For Paulson, the recognition in the Television category is a culmination of decades of acclaimed work, particularly her collaborations with producer Ryan Murphy, whose star is fittingly placed right next to hers at 6533 Hollywood Boulevard. Ultimately, the cost represents the hefty expense of immortality, but it is an immortality that must first be earned through talent.