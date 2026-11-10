Fifteen Canadian soldiers were on ventilators after the fire at CFB Wainwright, with Alberta's health chief warning that hospital care could continue into 2027 and beyond.

Global News reported on 9 November that nine soldiers were in critical condition and 12 were stable that day, according to Acute Care Alberta.

The fire broke out during live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on 17 October 2026. Four Canadian Armed Forces members died and 39 were injured.

National Defence said strong winds drove the flames into the unit's administrative area. The soldiers were taking part in Exercise Apollo Shooter.

Dr Sayeh Zielke, interim chief executive of Acute Care Alberta, described the work ahead as 'a marathon'. She told Global News that hospitals expected to care for injured soldiers through January 2027 and beyond.

What 'Stable' Means for CFB Wainwright Fire Survivors

Zielke said burn patients with smoke inhalation or airway injuries can still need a ventilator after their condition stabilises. Patients in critical condition may also need medication to maintain their blood pressure.

Global News said a senior Alberta official shared part of a confidential Alberta Health Services briefing dated 5 November. The briefing listed 21 soldiers in Alberta hospitals, including 10 in critical condition.

Eight were stable in intensive care and three were stable on medical wards. The University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton was treating 14 patients, while Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary was treating seven.

National Defence reported that on 4 November, 25 soldiers remained in hospital across Canada and 14 had been discharged. Four of the hospitalised soldiers had been transferred to facilities closer to home in British Columbia and Ontario.

On 6 November, the Department of National Defence told Global News that provincial health authorities and treating clinicians were responsible for patient updates. Zielke said she would work with the armed forces to provide weekly updates.

Extra Military Nurses Join the Hospital Response

Eleanor Olszewski, Canada's minister of emergency management and community resilience, said on 7 November she had approved extra nursing support. The Alberta government and Acute Care Alberta had jointly requested the assistance.

Acute Care Alberta said 15 military nurses were due to arrive on 9 November and stay until 15 January 2027. They were to relieve staff at the Edmonton and Calgary hospitals after a team of Ontario nurses returned home.

On 22 October, the armed forces flew about 28 civilian medical staff with expertise in burn care from Toronto to Edmonton. Zielke said Alberta hospitals had secured the skin tissue, grafts and specialist equipment they needed.

Canada's federal budget proposes C$25 million (approx. $17,687,125.00, €15,770,625.00 and £13,177,625.00) for the Department of National Defence over two years, starting in 2026–27. Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services would use the funding to support affected personnel, families and communities.

The budget proposes a further C$3 million (approx. $2,121,975.00, €1,892,205.00 and £1,581,165.00), for the department in 2026–27 to support the Wainwright Military Family Resource Centre

National Defence cited a military board of inquiry when it declined to answer questions about the fire, Global News reported.

The board will examine how the fire happened and look for lessons that could help prevent a recurrence. Military police are investigating separately. The Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said the fire was reported on a grenade launcher range during routine training.