US Army engineers have been practising how quickly they can dig temporary graves for war dead, preparing for a conflict in which fallen soldiers cannot be returned home.

The exercise in North Carolina tested a practice the military has not used on a large scale since the Korean War.

Using mock remains, bulldozers dug a trench for 20 bodies in about 75 minutes. At that pace, Army Times reported that an engineer company could bury 2,400 remains a day.

Bulldozers, Trenches and Mock Remains

The test, which formed Phase II of Operation Dragon Covenant, was held in North Carolina this month, Army Times reported on 26 October 2026.

Engineers, preventive medicine teams, chaplains and fatality management specialists took part, with events near the St Mere Eglise Drop Zone and in Fayetteville.

Soldiers used mock remains made from skeletal models and water containers. The point was to let engineers practise digging and refilling the graves without damaging what lay inside, so that forensic teams could later recover and identify the dead.

Army doctrine describes a standard temporary interment plot as five parallel trenches holding 100 bodies in total, with 10 remains lining each side of each trench.

Earlier trials with standard backhoes produced one trench, holding 10 remains, every three hours. In the latest exercise, D6 bulldozers dug a trench for 20 remains in an average of about one hour and 15 minutes.

Where the 2,400 Figure Comes From

The 2,400 figure is a planning estimate, not an official Army target or a prediction of deaths. Based on the exercise timings, a commander could plan for an engineer company to dig and cover trenches for up to 2,400 remains every 24 hours if it worked without stopping, Army Times reported. That capacity relies on a full company and its equipment operating around the clock, not a single bulldozer.

The exercise also exposed a flaw in the rulebook. Doctrine calls for a seven-foot corridor between rows of trenches, which proved too narrow for a bulldozer to work in. Future doctrine will be revised as a result.

Sergeant First Class Delbert Ruede, the senior fatality management leader for the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, was blunt about how unprepared the Army had been. 'If we went to war tomorrow, we would be making this up as we went along,' he said.

Why the Army Is Planning for Mass Graves

For more than two decades in Iraq and Afghanistan, American air superiority meant the remains of service members could be flown quickly back to the United States. The Army now expects that a future large-scale war against a capable enemy may not allow that.

The exercise comes as the US remains engaged in a war with Iran. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the Financial Times this month that the conflict could continue for another year, and that the US has been moving forces from Asia to the Persian Gulf, Politico reported. Army Times did not link the burial exercise to any specific conflict.

US joint guidance permits temporary graves during wartime mass casualty incidents when remains cannot be moved safely, when transport is unavailable, or when deaths result from chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons. Remains must be evacuated once operations allow.

Those buried must be treated with dignity, and any identifying information must be preserved. The Geneva Conventions also require armies to record the dead of the enemy and collect information that could identify them. Cremation is rarely authorised, except for imperative hygiene reasons or on religious grounds.

The last time the US relied on mass temporary interment at scale was the Korean War, according to Army Times.

Chaplains Weigh Faith Against Speed

The exercise also confronted the question of how to honour the dead when there is no time to stop. Lieutenant Colonel Ruska, chaplain for the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, said fatality management teams 'cannot stop a 24-hour interment operation' to hold individual religious services in a contested environment.

Instead, the chaplains looked for ways to respect different faiths within the pace of the operation. Ruska said that consulting chaplains from low-density faith groups had shown that consecrating a burial site beforehand offers reassurance to families.

On 20 October in Fayetteville, Chaplain Major Warwick Fuller of the 20th Engineer Brigade, part of the XVIII Airborne Corps, led a prayer to consecrate a temporary interment site before the digging began, according to an Army Times photo caption.

It is a small ritual, but it captures the tension at the heart of the drill. The Army is trying to work out how to bury its dead quickly and in large numbers without stripping those burials of meaning for the families who will one day receive the remains.

The next stage, Phase III of Dragon Covenant, is planned for spring 2027. It will bring in security forces, medical facilities and a mortuary affairs collection point, building the burial drill into a fuller picture of how the Army would handle its dead in a major war.