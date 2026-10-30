The US Army is testing battlefield burial procedures that military planners estimate could allow engineers to dig and cover temporary burial trenches for up to 2,400 sets of remains every 24 hours during continuous operations, revisiting practices not used on a large scale since the Korean War.

During an exercise in North Carolina, military engineers, chaplains, and fatality management specialists rehearsed temporary burial procedures using simulated remains, with an emphasis on preserving them for eventual identification and return to families. The training, detailed in a recent Army announcement, reflects growing concerns that future high-intensity conflicts could produce casualties faster than the military can evacuate them.

Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the Army is preparing for the grim possibility of burying fallen soldiers on the battlefield, testing how fast it can dig temporary graves while preserving remains for eventual identification and return to families after the end of a conflict.



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Preparing for a War With Heavy Casualties

During the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, American air superiority allowed fallen troops to be transported home relatively quickly. However, future conflicts, particularly large-scale combat operations (LSCO), may not offer the same evacuation capabilities.

Phase II of Operation Dragon Covenant tested troops' ability to conduct large-scale temporary burials and preserve remains. Engineer soldiers used heavy equipment to dig and backfill burial trenches while avoiding damage to mock remains made from skeletal models and sealed water containers. The exercise aimed to ensure future forensic teams could recover, identify, and repatriate the remains after hostilities ended.

'If we went to war tomorrow, we would be making this up as we went along,' said Sgt 1st Class Delbert Ruede, senior fatality management leader for the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command. He said the exercise aimed to establish a 'scientific, field-tested approach' to caring for fallen personnel.

Rules Require Dignified Treatment and Documentation of the Dead

The US military requires human remains to be evacuated when operational conditions permit. However, joint service guidance allows temporary battlefield interment when operational constraints prevent safe evacuation, including security threats, transport shortages, or chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear contamination.

The military requires human remains to be treated with dignity and respect, with available identifying information documented and preserved. The Geneva Conventions also require parties to record information that could help identify deceased enemy personnel who fall into their hands. Cremation is permitted only for imperative hygiene reasons or religious grounds, subject to specific provisions for prisoners of war.

Bulldozers Could Bury 2,400 Bodies Daily

Army doctrine outlines temporary burial plots containing five parallel trenches, with capacity for 100 bodies. Previous trials using standard backhoes found that excavating a trench for 10 remains could take three hours.

According to the Army's release, D6 bulldozer operators excavated a trench large enough to accommodate 20 remains in an average of one hour and 15 minutes during the latest exercise. Based on the results, commanders estimated that a properly equipped engineer company could dig and refill trenches for up to 2,400 remains every 24 hours if operating continuously. The figure represents a planning estimate, not an actual casualty count or completed mass burial.

The training also exposed outdated specifications. Army doctrine specified seven feet between burial rows, but engineers found the spacing too narrow for bulldozers to manoeuvre without disturbing the trenches. The Army plans to incorporate the findings into future doctrine.

Chaplains Face the Grim Reality of Mass Burial

Beyond the physical burial operations, the exercise allowed chaplains and religious affairs specialists to prepare for LSCO by developing protocols to ensure fallen service members are treated with dignity and respect. In contested combat zones, conducting individual funeral services may be impossible, particularly when a soldier's identity or faith remains unknown. 'Fatality management teams cannot stop a 24-hour interment operation for individualised religious gravesite services,' said Lt. Col. Ruska, an Army chaplain.

'We consulted with chaplains from various low-density faith groups for advisement,' the official explained. 'The consensus was that consecrating the site before remains are placed in the ground reassures families that their loved ones are treated with reverence, dignity, and honour despite the inability to provide a memorial ceremony in a contested combat environment.'

The Army plans to build on the exercise with Phase III of Operation Dragon Covenant in spring 2027, expanding the training to include security teams, medical facilities, and a fully staffed mortuary affairs collection point.