A US citizen arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after dropping her son at a school in Chicago is seeking $1 million (£762,345) in damages.

Dayanne Figueroa filed the lawsuit over the October 2025 incident, alleging unlawful arrest, battery and failure to provide medical care.

The case centres on Operation Midway Blitz, an immigration enforcement operation that brought federal agents into Chicago. Figueroa's lawsuit now puts the conduct of those agents under legal scrutiny, with questions about the treatment of US citizens during immigration raids.

Chicago ICE Arrest Lawsuit Details What Happened to Figueroa

President Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2025 with a commitment to intensify immigration enforcement. His administration subsequently secured increased funding for immigration operations through the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The expanded enforcement effort has also attracted criticism, particularly following Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, where ICE agents killed two people. Chicago's Operation Midway Blitz has become another focus of scrutiny over how federal agents conduct arrests.

According to the National Security Journal's account of Axios reporting, Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit on Figueroa's behalf under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The complaint seeks $1 million (£762,345) and challenges the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

Video of the Chicago encounter reportedly shows officers driving into Figueroa's vehicle before pulling her out by her legs. Several witnesses were present during the chaotic confrontation.

Figueroa was also recovering from kidney surgery when the arrest happened. That detail adds another dimension to her allegations that officers failed to provide appropriate medical care.

The lawsuit does not establish that the allegations are true. Those claims will need to be addressed through the legal process.

Figueroa has previously testified before Congress and submitted a police report and administrative complaint. According to the report, she received no response from the administration during the six months following her complaints.

Lawsuit Could Open Doors to More ICE Claims

The case could have implications beyond Figueroa's individual claim. Democracy Forward's lead attorney, Jeff Dubner, described it as a potential starting point for further legal action.

'This is really a sort of tip of the spear of this type of case,' Dubner told Axios.

He also said the organisation knew of several administrative claims awaiting the appropriate time to proceed. These could involve other incidents connected to Operation Midway Blitz, Operation Metro Surge and additional immigration enforcement activities.

The Federal Tort Claims Act provides the legal framework for Figueroa's complaint. The lawsuit also raises questions about whether the federal government can be held responsible for alleged misconduct by immigration officers.

The administration is expected to challenge the case, according to lawyers cited in the reporting. One possible argument is that officers acted within their authority as law enforcement officials.

Dubner, however, disputed the suggestion that immunity would shield the officers. 'There is no immunity for federal law enforcement officers who are carrying out immigration arrests or any other kinds of federal law enforcement,' he told Axios.

The Department of Justice offered a different position in a statement to the publication, saying immigration agents are 'protected by long-established legal immunities and defenses against lawsuits over their official conduct'.

The disagreement puts the question of accountability at the centre of the proceedings. Whether Figueroa's allegations withstand legal scrutiny remains to be determined.