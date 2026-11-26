US President Donald Trump has praised incoming Democratic senator Abdul El-Sayed as a 'smart guy' and said he plans to meet him to discuss universal healthcare, signalling a change in tone after attacking the Michigan politician during the midterm campaign.

In a 45-minute Oval Office interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, 24 November, Trump praised El-Sayed's proposal to rebrand Medicare for All as Trumpcare. 'He's a smart guy,' Trump said, 'I know I'll be meeting with him. Maybe there's some place in the middle that we could go.' He also said El-Sayed had done 'a very good job.'

The proposed talks follow Trump's October attacks, when he called El-Sayed a 'jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member' and later told supporters to 'send him back to where he came from.' El-Sayed was born in Michigan and has no established links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Trump's Earlier Attacks on El-Sayed

At a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, Trump described El-Sayed as a 'jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member.' PolitiFact rated the claim 'Pants on Fire,' finding that El-Sayed had never advocated violence to promote Islam and was not a member of the organisation. El-Sayed has disavowed the Muslim Brotherhood.

On 30 October, at a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, Trump urged voters to back Republican candidate Mike Rogers and 'send him back to where he came from.' El-Sayed was born in Rochester Hills, Michigan, to Egyptian immigrant parents. He defeated Rogers in the 3 November election, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

El-Sayed Pitches Medicare For All as 'Trumpcare'

El-Sayed made universal healthcare a central part of his campaign. Earlier in November, he posted an image of a gold-coloured 'Trumpcare' card on X, calling on the president to guarantee healthcare 'from cradle to grave.' Trump reposted the image on Truth Social on 21 November.

This is a message for @realDonaldTrump.



Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. pic.twitter.com/f32IYs3FXG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 12, 2026

The proposal is based on Medicare for All, a government-backed system intended to provide healthcare coverage to all Americans. El-Sayed has said he is willing to work with Trump regardless of whose name is attached to the policy. His priorities include restoring Affordable Care Act subsidies and expanding Medicaid coverage. Medicare for All remains his longer-term goal.

Meeting Offers No Guarantee of Agreement

Trump has not endorsed a single-payer system, and no date has been set for the meeting. His comments indicate interest in discussing the proposal, not agreement to support it.

El-Sayed welcomed the president's interest and said he was prepared to work with him. The two sides have not outlined a shared healthcare plan, and it remains unclear whether Trump would support guaranteed coverage for every American.

Based on what Trump just posted on Truth Social, Abdul El-Sayed knows exactly what he’s doing. Clearly.



Just some absolute elite ball knowledge. https://t.co/tsiwIT5Tsk pic.twitter.com/f82LYi8v17 — Matt Royer (@royermattw) November 21, 2026

The proposed talks would come as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January following their midterm victories. Trump said he expected an initially confrontational relationship with the incoming majorities but believed the two sides could negotiate on healthcare and other issues. In the same interview, Trump said he might veto legislation initially before negotiations began, but added: 'I will, and we can do health care.'