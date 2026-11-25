An off-duty US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was caught in a heated exchange with New Jersey police officers after allegedly driving under the influence in a government-issued vehicle.

Bodycam footage of Michael Scalfani, 37, shows him questioning officers about why they did not come to his aid during an earlier confrontation outside a bar, before insulting them and struggling to recall what happened.

The incident took place on 25 August in Morris County, New Jersey, where Scalfani was issued several motor-vehicle summonses, including for driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and refusing to submit to a breath test.

ICE Agent Asks Police Why They Did Not Help Him

Jefferson police officers initially responded to reports of a fight outside McKenna's Pub in Lake Hopatcong involving a man and two women.

According to court documents, Scalfani told officers that the disagreement had frightened him. He claimed he had been chased out of the establishment before entering his government-issued vehicle, pulling into the roadway and activating its emergency lights. He reportedly did so in the hope that a Jefferson police officer would come to his assistance.

In the bodycam footage, Scalfani questioned the officers about their response, asking: 'Can I ask why you guys didn't help me out?'

When officers asked him who had chased him, he struggled to provide a specific explanation. 'From what I recall, I got chased out of there,' he said.

Witnesses Dispute ICE Agent's Account of Bar Incident

Police accounts of the alleged confrontation differed from Scalfani's description of events. Patrons inside the bar reportedly told officers that a man had pushed Scalfani because he was attempting to place the man under arrest.

According to police, Scalfani said he had panicked and identified himself as a law enforcement officer during the disagreement in an attempt to control the situation. However, he appeared uncertain about whether he had specifically identified himself as an ICE agent.

'Maybe I said I was ICE,' he told officers when questioned about his actions. When asked whom he had identified himself to and where it happened, Scalfani said he could not remember exactly.

Officers subsequently challenged his account, telling him that everyone they had spoken to at the bar, including an employee they described as sober, said nothing had happened inside.

ICE Agent Insults Officers During DWI Arrest

The encounter escalated when officers informed Scalfani that he was being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. During the exchange, officers removed a pack of IPA beverages from his vehicle and questioned his alleged drinking while operating a government-issued vehicle with emergency lights activated.

'You can't be drinking and operating the red and blues and acting like an official,' officers told him.

Scalfani also became confrontational when officers asked whether he had any weapons in his personal vehicle. He responded with an insult before declaring: 'My handgun, I'm a police officer, just like you.'

The bodycam footage capturing the exchange was subsequently circulated on social media, with various immigration advocacy groups sharing the video.

Charges Issued Against Michael Scalfani After Arrest

Following the incident, Scalfani was issued motor-vehicle summonses for four alleged offences: driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusing to submit to a breath test.

He was taken to Jefferson Police Headquarters and later released to a family member that evening. His supervisor from the Department of Homeland Security subsequently arrived to collect his credentials, weapon and government-issued vehicle.