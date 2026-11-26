Political commentator Joy Reid renewed her criticism of Nicki Minaj's support for US President Donald Trump during a podcast episode released on 25 November 2026. Reid questioned whether the rapper's association with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement was consistent with her musical identity.

Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, Reid criticised Trump's public remarks about Minaj's physical appearance during an October campaign rally in Michigan. She also expressed concerns about racial representation and the public treatment of Black women.

The discussion revisited Reid's February appearance on The Don Lemon Show, during which she accused MAGA figures of treating Minaj as a 'house pet'. Sharpe suggested that the description was a 'little harsh', prompting Reid to explain her earlier criticism.

Joy Reid Questions Nicki Minaj's Support for Donald Trump

Reid characterised Minaj's public association with MAGA as 'undignified'. Her criticism focused partly on Trump's remarks during a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October.

During the rally, Trump described Minaj's backside as 'one hell of a beautiful ass'. The president also asked the rapper to stand before the audience.

Reid drew a comparison with Sarah Baartman, a Khoikhoi woman from what is now South Africa who was publicly exhibited in Europe during the early 19th century.

Baartman's treatment has become associated with racial exploitation and the objectification of Black women. Reid's comparison reflected her interpretation of Minaj's public treatment rather than evidence that the rapper had experienced comparable exploitation.

The commentator also questioned whether supporting MAGA had benefited other entertainers, citing rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.

'As a black woman, I hate seeing her trotted out there, but that's what she's choosing to do, right? And it's weird to me. It's odd. It's against her brand. It makes no sense. Everything MAGA touches dies,' Reid said.

Reid's remarks reflected her assessment of celebrity political endorsements. She did not establish that Minaj's political involvement had caused professional or financial losses.

Minaj, meanwhile, has openly expressed her admiration for Trump. The rapper attended the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on 28 January.

In a video published by the White House, Minaj described herself as probably the president's 'number one fan'. She subsequently voiced her support for Trump and the Republican campaign during the October rally in Michigan.

Nicki Minaj's Music at the Centre of Joy Reid's MAGA Criticism

Beyond Minaj's public appearances, Reid questioned whether Trump's political supporters appreciated the rapper's music. She suggested that some might object to the content of her lyrics.

'They don't like her music. They don't respect her music. I doubt they've ever heard anything that she says. And if they did, they would be horrified,' Reid said.

The commentator did not cite audience research or polling to substantiate her assessment of Trump supporters' musical preferences.

Sharpe subsequently asked whether Reid could imagine former US President Barack Obama making comparable remarks about a woman's physical appearance.

Reid recalled the criticism Obama received after commenting on then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris' appearance on 4 April 2013. He described Harris as the country's best-looking attorney general.

According to an archived White House briefing, Obama subsequently telephoned Harris to apologise. Then-White House press secretary Jay Carney confirmed that Obama had not intended to diminish her professional accomplishments.

While Reid has questioned Minaj's political allegiance, the rapper's previous public statements demonstrate her willingness to endorse Trump. No direct public response from Minaj to Reid's latest criticism could be independently verified as of 26 November.