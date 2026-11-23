The Trump administration has acknowledged in federal court that it deported an American citizen to Mexico after authorities incorrectly identified him as an undocumented immigrant. Justice Department attorneys made the admission on 20 November while asking a judge to dismiss Brian José Morales García's lawsuit for damages.

US Attorney Justin Simmons wrote that 'Plaintiff is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico'. The acknowledgement does not amount to an acceptance of liability, with the administration disputing Morales García's account and maintaining that he went to Mexico voluntarily.

Texas Traffic Stop Led to Deportation

Morales García, 25, was born in Denver and raised in Mexico, and was travelling with his boss to his job as an air-conditioning installation technician on 3 April. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped the vehicle near Fredericksburg, Texas, while Morales García was travelling as a passenger without identification.

🚨BREAKING: ICE wrongfully deported a 25-year-old U.S. BORN citizen to Mexico… and he had to SUE the federal government to finally be allowed back into the United States.



Brian José Morales García repeatedly told authorities that he was born in Denver.



He told them he was an… pic.twitter.com/CbZ2dJqola — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) August 31, 2026

Morales García says he told officers his birth certificate and Social Security card were at home, but they did not believe him. They called immigration agents, who detained him before his deportation four days later.

Citizenship Records and Alleged Threats

According to the court filings, US Customs and Border Protection agent Robert Gil Jr consulted Mexican records that reportedly listed Mexico as Morales García's birthplace, despite his claim that he was born in Denver.

Morales García was deported on 7 April, and the administration subsequently accused him in a media statement of being in the country illegally. His attorneys sued on 1 May, alleging that threats of imprisonment by agents led him to falsely state that he had entered illegally and sign papers agreeing to rapid deportation.

Government Disputes Damages Claim

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified sum and alleges that relatives and friends tried to deliver documents proving Morales García's citizenship before his removal. Those attempts were unduly rebuffed, the lawsuit alleges.

The administration is seeking dismissal of the claims against federal officials, arguing that the government is immune from liability for actions connected to immigration enforcement. It also disputes Morales García's account, maintaining that he agreed to return to Mexico voluntarily.

The competing accounts remain disputed, and the citizenship admission does not establish the lawsuit's allegations about the agents' conduct.

NEW: The Trump admin in a court filing today admitted a Central Texas man who was wrongfully deported, and later allowed to return to the country, is in fact a U.S. Citizen who holds dual citizenship w/ Mexico.

Background here ab Brian José Morales García https://t.co/Ypjwy36nIE pic.twitter.com/ABvtBxnXak — Alejandro Serrano (@serrano_alej) November 20, 2026

In its 20 November filings, the administration conceded that Morales García 'was permitted entry' back into the US on 30 August. Officials had reviewed 'information concerning plaintiff's place of birth' before allowing his return.

Judge Robert Lee Pitman did not immediately rule on the administration's dismissal request. The lawsuit also names unspecified local and state Texas law enforcement officers as defendants.

Local Policing and Citizenship Checks

Americans are not required to carry proof of citizenship when going about their daily business. The Texas Department of Public Safety is among many state and local agencies that collaborate with federal immigration authorities under the 287(g) programme.

Lawyers across the US have encountered similar cases following contact with local authorities, The Guardian reported. Such encounters highlight gaps in local officials' understanding of immigration policy, the report said.

Deportation Campaign Faces Wider Scrutiny

The case comes amid bipartisan criticism of the administration's mass deportation campaign and follows Republican losses in the 3 November midterm elections. Those losses cost the party control of Congress.

An October 2025 ProPublica investigation found that immigration agents had detained more than 170 US citizens during the first nine months of Trump's second presidency. That figure concerns detentions rather than deportations and does not establish the circumstances of Morales García's removal.