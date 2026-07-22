The agents carrying out Donald Trump's mass deportation programme are, by their own account, running on exhaustion and frustration rather than the triumphant momentum the White House projects. Multiple current and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press, describe an agency straining under record arrest quotas and cancelled leave. They also point to a shift away from investigating serious crimes such as trafficking and gang activity.

Several told reporters they still support immigration enforcement as a principle, yet feel the execution has become chaotic and, at times, unsustainable. One veteran officer summed up the mood bluntly: 'No one is happy.'

'No One Is Happy': Officers Describe A Breaking Point

The scale of the internal strain has surfaced through a string of interviews with officers granted anonymity to speak candidly about their agency. One ICE officer described requests for time off being regularly refused or cancelled after initially being approved, and directly contradicted public claims from the administration about staff sentiment: 'No one is happy. If you hear Tom Homan saying, 'Morale's stronger than ever,' I say, 'No, it's not. No, it's not.' I see it. I've been out in the field. I've seen senior officers quit.'

A second officer, with more than a decade in the role, said the disorganisation had alienated even Trump voters within the agency. 'We're being pushed to a breaking point,' he said. 'I don't know where it will go, but it's nowhere good.' He added: 'I voted for Trump this time around. I believe in immigration enforcement. But man, it's so disorganised and chaotic.'

A former FBI agent working within the same enforcement environment framed the shift in scale rather than principle. 'There's no way that you're not going to have people grumbling,' he said, comparing the new demands to being told, as an FBI agent, not just to arrest bank robbers but to 'go get every single person who even looks at a bank.' 'It's demoralising,' he said.

ICE EXCLUSIVE — Officers break silence after 18 months.



“No one is happy. If you hear Tom Homan saying, ‘Morale’s stronger than ever,’ I say, ‘No, it’s not. No, it’s not.’ I see it. I’ve been out in the field. I see it. I’ve seen senior officers quit,’” an ICE officer said.… — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 22, 2026

Quotas, Reassignments And A Rising Tally Of Non-Criminal Arrests

The frustration is tied directly to numbers passed down from the top of the administration. The White House has set a target of one million deportations a year, while deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has demanded 3,000 arrests daily, a pace several officials say has pushed the agency toward easier, lower-priority targets to hit the count.

Independent data appears to bear that shift out. Government arrest figures obtained through the Deportation Data Project at the University of California, Berkeley, show daily ICE arrests of people with no charges or convictions beyond immigration violations rose to 221 a day under Trump, up from 80 a day during the equivalent period a year earlier under President Biden, with roughly 69 per cent of arrests involving a criminal conviction or pending charge.

Other reporting shows the proportion of non-criminal arrests climbing further as the year wore on, rising from under a quarter of arrests in Trump's early months to 44 per cent with no criminal history after Memorial Day, compared with 30 per cent who had a conviction and 26 per cent facing pending charges. Investigative specialists have voiced particular frustration at being pulled off serious casework. 'No drug cases, no human trafficking, no child exploitation,' one veteran agent said. 'It's infuriating.'

ICE officer: “Mistakes are made because [officers are] overworked” on top of “pressure” from leadership “to get [new recruits] guns and badges quick.”



“We’re being pushed to a breaking point. I don’t know where it will go, but it’s nowhere good,” another officer said. https://t.co/VG54KsaZ1J — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 22, 2026

Homan Pushes Back As Recruitment Drive Struggles To Keep Pace

Border czar Tom Homan has publicly disputed the picture that rank-and-file officers have painted, insisting morale is strong, while separately acknowledging some of the underlying pressures. In one interview, Homan acknowledged that long hours and the reassignment of specialist agents had frustrated some ICE personnel, but defended the administration's approach, citing Trump's January declaration of a national emergency around illegal immigration as the basis for the intensified operation.

To relieve the strain, the agency has moved to expand its workforce rapidly. ICE has launched a recruitment drive to hire thousands of new officers as quickly as possible, though officials cautioned the process will likely take months or years to meaningfully ease the burden on current staff. In the meantime, two current and nine former ICE officials told Reuters the agency is grappling with burnout as agents struggle to keep pace with the administration's enforcement agenda, even as all of those interviewed said they backed immigration enforcement in principle.

Tom Homan saying, “These people failed to comply with law enforcement… all they had to do is comply. If they did, they’d be alive today.”



Is pretty fucking messed up when you realize he is ordering agents to violate the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/ckB4sMSQ3a — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) July 21, 2026

Danger, Backlash And Growing Attrition Inside The Ranks

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Beyond the quotas, agents describe a job that has become physically and reputationally fraught. Viral footage of arrests at homes, schools, courthouses and workplaces has fuelled public anger, while some officers say they have been recast overnight from low-profile investigators into, in one officer's words, 'the bad guys.'

That pressure has already driven some out of the agency altogether. A former ICE prosecutor said she has since been approached by colleagues considering the same path, describing agents as experiencing 'very low' morale and adding: 'I have been contacted by people on the inside, stating, 'How did you leave?' and 'What process did that take?'

For an agency built to operate quietly, the sudden scrutiny, rising quotas and mounting resignations now define daily life inside ICE far more than the praise coming from the White House podium.