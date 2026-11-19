A federal judge found an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official and government respondents in civil contempt on Wednesday, 18 November, after officers released a man under a court order, then immediately arrested him again.

Ramon Quintero Alvarez had been held in immigration detention since February 2026. US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney ordered his release after government lawyers missed a 27 October deadline to explain why he should remain detained.

ICE released him that day, but officers took him back into custody moments later.

ICE Official Knew About Court Order Before Rearrest

According to Sweeney's 15-page ruling, Quintero Alvarez collected his belongings and walked through the detention centre lobby into a public area. Officers met him outside and arrested him again.

The judge said the practice made 'a mockery of court orders mandating petitioners' immediate release.' She found ICE Assistant Field Office Director Nichole Black and the named government respondents in civil contempt.

At a 4 November hearing, Black testified that Deputy Field Office Director George Valdez had instructed her to rearrest certain detainees. Valdez had received the order from acting director Nathan Rasper, she said. The instructions concerned people with 'some type of criminality'.

At least 18 people in Colorado were held beyond their lawful detention or re-arrested within minutes of court-ordered release. A federal judge found ICE officials in contempt. Court orders bind everyone. They are not optional. @LWV @LWVVA @LWVColorado pic.twitter.com/BK0QT4SkHZ — League of Women Voters of Williamsburg Virginia (@lwv_wa) November 19, 2026

Black believed that briefly allowing Quintero Alvarez outside satisfied the release order, despite knowing the court had directed his freedom. She also acknowledged relying on inaccurate information suggesting he faced pending criminal charges.

The charges underlying his most recent arrest had actually been dropped on 24 April 2026. Government lawyers did not dispute that his renewed detention was unlawful.

Sweeney rejected the idea that a momentary release followed by another arrest amounted to compliance. She said officers had disobeyed a valid order they knew about.

'Sometimes, behavior stuns and renders a listener speechless,' the judge wrote of the officials' conduct and their explanation for it.

Quintero Alvarez, who was born in Mexico, told the court he had lived in Wyoming for approximately 12 years. His two sons are US citizens and were living with their mother during his detention. The government did not challenge his account.

Why the Contempt Finding Brought No Sanctions

The case also raised concerns beyond Quintero Alvarez's detention. A footnote in Sweeney's ruling cited court filings identifying 18 cases of immediate re-detention in Colorado, up from about 10 initially known to Black.

At a second hearing on 9 November, Rasper testified that conversations with ICE colleagues in Minnesota had led him to believe immediate rearrests could be lawful when officers needed to correct procedural problems.

He argued that immigration officers retained statutory arrest powers, but acknowledged they were required to follow judicial orders. He also said he had instructed officers to stop the practice following the 4 November hearing and release those affected.

Sweeney relied on that sworn assurance when deciding what should happen next. She found clear and convincing evidence that Black and the government respondents had known about her order and violated it.

However, the judge concluded that Rasper's commitment to end immediate rearrests had remedied the contempt. She therefore declined to impose further sanctions, including fines or imprisonment.

The decision did not validate the original rearrest. The ruling confirmed Quintero Alvarez had since been released and directed the court clerk to close the case.