Doctors in Nottingham have issued a warning about the potential dangers of heavy energy drink consumption after a man in his 50s suffered a stroke that left him with lasting symptoms. The case details how the otherwise fit and healthy patient had been drinking an average of eight energy drinks a day, raising new questions about the cardiovascular impact of high caffeine and sugar intake. With millions of people worldwide consuming energy drinks regularly, doctors say the findings highlight an overlooked public health concern.

Case Study Reveals Extreme Hypertension

According to BMJ Case Reports, the patient was admitted to the hospital with a blood pressure reading of 254/150mmHg, which doctors described as extremely high.

He was given medication to lower his blood pressure, but once discharged, his readings continued to rise despite an increase in treatment. It was only after further questioning that the patient disclosed his long-term habit of consuming multiple energy drinks every day.

Doctors discovered he was taking in about 1,200mg of caffeine daily, three times the recommended safe upper limit of 400mg for adults.

The case study stated that the combination of excessive caffeine intake and the high sugar content found in many energy drinks likely contributed to his secondary hypertension. This severe and persistent high blood pressure was identified as a major factor leading to his stroke.

Blood Pressure Normalised After Quitting Energy Drinks

Medical staff advised the patient to stop drinking energy drinks altogether. After he quit, his blood pressure returned to normal levels and he no longer required medication to control it. The doctors concluded that his high-volume energy drink consumption was likely a significant contributing factor to the stroke he suffered.

In the published report, the authors wrote that the patient's daily intake of highly potent energy drinks was believed to have played an important role in his hypertension and subsequent stroke.

They noted that both acute and long-term use of energy drinks may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, although more research is needed to fully understand the scale of the threat.

Patient Left With Lasting Health Effects

As reported by CNN, the man, who spoke anonymously, said he had not realised the risks associated with his daily consumption. Although his blood pressure stabilised after quitting, he was left with permanent numbness affecting his hand, fingers, foot and toes on his left side. He said these symptoms had continued for eight years following the stroke.

Doctors Call for Tighter Regulation

The case has prompted renewed discussion about the health effects of energy drinks, which often contain high levels of caffeine, sugar and additional stimulants. Doctors noted that while there is widespread awareness of the risks posed by alcohol and smoking, there is comparatively little public health messaging about energy drinks despite their growing popularity, particularly among younger consumers.

The report's authors suggested that increased regulation of energy drink sales and advertising could benefit long-term cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health. They also encouraged healthcare professionals to ask patients with unexplained hypertension or stroke, especially younger individuals, about their energy drink consumption habits.

What Consumers Should Know

Doctors stressed that the findings do not suggest that all energy drinks directly cause strokes. Instead, the risk is linked to chronic and excessive consumption that pushes caffeine intake far beyond recommended limits.

Consumers are advised to monitor their intake carefully and remain aware that high-caffeine and high-sugar products can have significant effects on blood pressure and overall cardiovascular health.