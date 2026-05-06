Following the success of 2023's Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's next film is The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

Given the director's track record of critically acclaimed films such as Interstellar and Inception, expectations for his next project are naturally high. The recently released trailer, however, has sparked criticism from viewers—particularly over the use of modern speech and American accents.

'The Odyssey' Trailer Sparks Debate Over Accents and Modern Phrases

The trailer quickly drew attention for its dialogue, which many viewers felt sounded too contemporary for the setting. Some also questioned the use of American accents.

In the trailer, Odysseus (Matt Damon) asks Calypso (Charlize Theron) for help returning after the Trojan War. While he has been away fighting, Penelope (Anne Hathaway) is pursued by several suitors vying for her hand, including Antinous (Robert Pattinson).

'This is a household waiting for a master. I want you to choose me,' Antinous says, to which Penelope replies, 'Ithica's King is coming back.'

In another scene, Antinous confronts Telemachus (Tom Holland) and tells him, 'You're pining for a daddy you didn't even know, like some sniveling bastard.' Telemachus also says, 'My dad is coming home.'

Viewers quickly pointed out the modern dialogue in the trailer, particularly the use of the word 'dad' in an ancient Greece setting. Others have noted that, considering the setting, 'father' should have been used.

One user on Reddit wrote, 'One thing that bothered me is that the dialogues are in a casual manner. Like using the word "Dad" instead of "Father"'.

the concept of them using the word “daddy” in ancient greece https://t.co/LG18MKZLPB — 🎋 (@percyapollos) May 5, 2026

My "dad" is coming back...Father feels a tad more period correct — Zach Farnsworth (@zachfarns) May 5, 2026

Odysseus is also shown heading into battle shouting, 'Let's go,' which viewers say feels out of place in an ancient setting.

Additionally, many have an issue with the American accents in the trailer. One user on X wrote, 'Something funny about 50% of your lead cast for The Odyssey being Brits and deciding everyone will have an American accent'.

Something funny about 50% of your lead cast for The Odyssey being Brits and deciding everyone will have an American accent https://t.co/QIimuYpGNy — Daniella (@DaniellaMazzio) May 5, 2026

Others, however, have defended the choice, saying that there's no problem with using American accents for the movie. One user on X also referred to it as 'pointless criticism', noting that most characters in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake 'do not have a German accent yet people loved the film anyway.'

I really don’t think people having American accents for the Odyssey is a real serious problem — Eggsquisite Armantè M.F.A 🥚 (@ExquisiteWill) May 6, 2026

What Is 'The Odyssey' About?

The Odyssey follows Odysseus' long journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope.

Talking about why he chose to do The Odyssey as his next film, Nolan said, 'There's a bit of everything in it. I mean, it truly contains all stories... As a filmmaker, you're looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven't been done before. And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with—Ray Harryhausen movies and other things—I'd never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do.'

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong'o, and Elliot Page. It's set to be released in theatres on 17 July 2026.