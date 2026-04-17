Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and WWE star Roman Reigns front a new Street Fighter film reboot hitting cinemas worldwide on 16 October 2026, as Paramount Pictures and Legendary push the classic video game franchise back onto the big screen with a star-heavy ensemble and a freshly released trailer.

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Street Fighter has been here before, and not always happily. The 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme vehicle has since become a cult curio rather than a critical success, and 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li largely sank without trace. Capcom's beat-'em-up, which first landed in arcades in the late 1980s, has long been considered a nightmare to adapt: fiercely loved, visually eccentric and powered more by special moves than story. This latest attempt, from director Kitao Sakurai, is pitched as the moment the franchise finally breaks that curse.

Street Fighter Reboot Puts Ryu And Ken At The Centre

This new Street Fighter is set in 1993 and, crucially, builds itself around the series' foundational duo, Ryu and Ken. Andrew Koji plays the disciplined Ryu, while Noah Centineo steps in as Ken Masters, whose blond hair and gym-honed frame Centineo teased in a now-deleted social media post back in August 2025.

According to the official synopsis, the estranged fighters are pulled back into each other's orbit when the 'mysterious' Chun-Li, played by Callina Liang, recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament. The tournament is described as a 'brutal clash of fists, fate and fury,' but also a front for a deeper conspiracy that forces Ryu and Ken to confront one another and their own histories. The studio leans into the game's language in its blurb, warning that if they fail, 'it's GAME OVER.'

Paramount and Legendary are adamant they are bringing 'Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters' from arcade screen to cinema. Fans, unsurprisingly, are already dissecting whether that promise has been kept, frame by frame.

Star-Studded Street Fighter Cast Splits Opinion

What no one can argue with is the scale of the casting. Jason Momoa, who is also listed as a producer, plays the electric-skinned jungle fighter Blanka, a choice that has prompted equal parts curiosity and scepticism among long-time followers of the games. Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson appears as the boxer Balrog, adding another franchise role to his expanding screen résumé.

Professional wrestlers have been drafted in for some of the heaviest-hitting roles. Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoai takes on Akuma, one of the series' most feared characters, while Cody Rhodes appears as all-American soldier Guile. David Dastmalchian plays villain M. Bison, comedian Andrew Schulz appears as Dan Hibiki and Vidyut Jammwal is on board as Dhalsim.

The line-up stretches further. Musician Orville Peck has been cast as masked matador Vega, Olivier Richters plays Zangief, Hirooki Goto is E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham appears as Juli and UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski is credited as Joe. Saturday Night Live alumnus Kyle Mooney appears as Marvin, while Mel Jarnson tackles the fan-favourite assassin Cammy.

On paper, it is the kind of 'everyone's in this' casting that blockbuster franchises increasingly chase. In practice, the reaction to the new Street Fighter trailer has already shown a split. Some viewers are welcoming the mix of wrestlers, musicians and actors as a way to honour the game's over-the-top energy. Others see it as stunt casting that risks turning a notoriously tricky adaptation into a crowded novelty act.

What complicates matters is that expectations around video game films have shifted. Recent hits have proved that staying close to the source material can work, which means this Street Fighter will be judged not just on spectacle, but on whether Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and company feel like the characters players have spent decades mastering.

Can Street Fighter 2026 Escape The Series' Cinematic Past?

The new Street Fighter is the third time the franchise has attempted a feature-length leap. The 1994 film, starring Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen and Kylie Minogue, arrived seven years after the games first appeared and is now remembered more for Julia's final performance and its camp tone than for faithful adaptation. The 2009 Legend of Chun-Li spin-off, led by Smallville actor Kristin Kreuk, fared even worse with fans and critics.

That history hangs over Sakurai's film. Official marketing stresses a back-to-basics approach, with the World Warrior Tournament used as a clear spine to organise the chaos of the wider roster. Setting the story in 1993 is an interesting choice, pushing the film into the era when the franchise dominated arcades and home consoles, rather than updating it to a contemporary setting.

What is not yet clear is how much of the trailer's promise survives into the full film. The studios are selling authenticity on two fronts: faithful moves, costumes and personality beats for the gaming crowd, and a character-driven martial arts story for those who have never thrown a Hadouken. Whether a cast that runs from Noah Centineo to 50 Cent to Roman Reigns can be welded into one coherent world is, at this point, an open question.

For now, all that is confirmed is the date, the cast list and the broad outline of the plot. Audience response to the trailer suggests that enthusiasm is real but cautious, particularly among those who still remember the last two attempts.