Kyle Loftis, the 43-year-old driving force behind the automotive channel 1320Video, passed away suddenly on 5 May 2026. Authorities have since released a brief statement regarding the discovery of his remains, dispelling early online rumours.

First responders located Loftis unresponsive at his Sarpy County residence. As thousands of followers mourn the loss of a prominent motorsport figure, his closest associates have shared their grief publicly.

Sarpy County Sheriff Confirms No Foul Play in Sudden Demise

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office captain confirmed that deputies and Gretna Fire Department personnel discovered the deceased at his home. This official public statement immediately corrected widespread speculation suggesting he had died in Omaha, Nebraska.

First responders pronounced him dead upon arrival. A specific medical cause of death has not been disclosed, and authorities have stated that his death is not considered suspicious.

Unverified Scanner Reports Spark False Suicide Rumours Online

In the absence of an official medical report, misinformation circulated rapidly across social media platforms. An early scanner report spread false rumours that Loftis had taken his own life.

Those rumours were disputed by the 1320Video crew, who confirmed his death and described the suicide claims as false. Local police asked the public to give his family privacy during this time.

Rest in Peace to Kyle Loftis founder of the legendary 1320 video 🕊️ this video hits so different, just 2 weeks ago💔 pic.twitter.com/Tst2eA2mRw — INSANE SPECS (@insanespecs) May 6, 2026

Surviving a Bad Supra Crash in December 2025

Many fans questioned whether his sudden death had any connection to a car accident in late 2025. In December of that year, Loftis was riding in the passenger seat of a Toyota Supra when it crashed, leaving him with serious injuries.

Both he and the driver survived the incident. Following his recovery, he returned to producing content and appeared in recent video releases.

Well, I was finally able to make it through some of the many pictures I’ve accumulated of you over the years. That was not easy. Even as I sit here and type this out, it still doesn’t feel real. I’ve...

Matt Vrbanac Shares Emotional Tribute for the Automotive Pioneer

Read more Kyle Loftis' Rumoured Partner Matt Vrbanac Supported by Fans Following 1320Video Founder's Sudden Death Kyle Loftis' Rumoured Partner Matt Vrbanac Supported by Fans Following 1320Video Founder's Sudden Death

Matt Vrbanac, a close content collaborator, shared a public statement remembering the channel founder. He described Loftis as a selfless person who helped others without hesitation.

Vrbanac expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans, noting he could not personally reply to every message. He reflected on their bond and the comfort Loftis's presence brought during difficult times.

'I'm gonna miss walking into the house and seeing him sitting there with a smile on his face to greet me,' Vrbanac wrote in his emotional statement. 'I'm going to miss that smile and that laugh.'

'I love that smile and laugh, both of those got me out of some pretty dark places,' he continued to share with readers. 'I'm gonna miss him just being there for me no matter what, to push me when I needed it, to be a ear when when I needed someone to talk to, to give advice when I had no idea what I was doing, to give a warm hug whenever I needed it, anybody who knew Kyle knows he was a hugger and he gave the best hugs.'

The global automotive community continues to strongly honour the truly extraordinary digital legacy he successfully built over two prolific decades. His groundbreaking media contributions to modern street racing documentation will undoubtedly influence digital creators for many upcoming years.