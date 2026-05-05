In 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway's Andrea 'Andy' Sachs had a boyfriend named Nate Cooper played by Adrian Grenier, who many viewers considered as the 'real villain' of the film.

Following fan backlash on the original film, Grenier doesn't return in the sequel, something the actor described as disappointing. 'I was disappointed...But, you know, apparently, my character is a controversial character, so he might need his own spinoff,' the actor told PEOPLE.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, Andy has a new boyfriend, but it appears he's receiving a similar response to Nate.

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Who Is Andy's New Boyfriend?

Andy's new love interest in the movie is a divorced Australian contractor named Peter. In the sequel, Andy says she hasn't found the right person after all these years. However, later on, while searching for a new apartment, she meets Peter, and they start dating.

The character is played by Patrick Brammall, who is best known for his roles in the shows A Moody Christmas, Offspring, and Glitch. He also co-created and starred in the comedy series, Colin from Accounts.

Talking about his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Brammall told Vanity Fair, 'I feel like I belong in the movie. The function of that character is to be a supportive guy for Andy Sachs. It's a nice, easy chemistry. I mean, it's very easy working with Annie. She's so available and present in the scene. She's the real deal.'

However, while Peter is established as a more supportive boyfriend to Andy compared to Nate in the first film, that hasn't been enough to fully win over the audience.

What Fans Think About Andy's New Love Interest

Following the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, viewers took to social media to share their reactions to Andy's new relationship.

One user on TikTok described it as the 'most unnecessary romance subplot', while another said that Peter 'added absolutely NOTHING to the movie.' Others pointed to a lack of chemistry between the characters, with some suggesting that Christian Thompson, the writer character played by Australian actor Simon Baker, should have returned as he had 'great chemistry' with Andy.

Some viewers noted that while the romance felt unnecessary, Peter was at least 'not as bad as Nate.' Others went further, suggesting that Andy should have stayed single. Despite their differences during the film, Andy and Peter reconcile at the end, and a third instalment could potentially explore whether they stay together.

Box Office Performance and Future

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has had a strong opening weekend, earning $233 million worldwide. It's currently the second-highest opening of the year, next to 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'.

When asked if there will be a Devil Wears Prada 3, director David Frankel said, 'Let's see what happens. It's show business. It's anybody's guess. We said no 20 years ago, and here we are. I don't want to say yes now. They are very rich characters, they're amazing actors, there's great screenwriting, so I could imagine that these characters might live on.'