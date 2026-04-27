Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner is under fresh scrutiny, with new claims suggesting some in his inner circle are quietly asking whether the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is helping or hindering the actor's carefully built reputation.

According to unnamed insiders, people close to Timothée are said to be questioning whether his long‑term romance with Kylie is beginning to blur the boundary between respected actor and reality‑TV‑adjacent celebrity boyfriend at a pivotal stage in his career.

The speculation largely revolves around whether Timothée Chalamet ought to put some distance between himself and Jenner as he readies the release of Dune: Part 3 and seeks to reinforce his image as a serious, craft‑focused performer.

Timothée Chalamet Inner Circle 'Quietly Questioning' Kylie Jenner Romance

According to OK! Magazine, several people in Timothée Chalamet's inner circle are allegedly 'quietly questioning' whether his relationship with Kylie Jenner is helping or hindering him professionally. One unnamed source claimed there is a growing sense that the actor's carefully built reputation has begun to drift.

'There is an increasing sense within industry circles that Timothée's public image has started to blur into the wider popular celebrity ecosystem in a way that risks undermining the carefully crafted reputation he built as a serious, craft‑focused thespian,' the source said.

The concern, the source added, is that the attention on his lifestyle and high‑profile romance 'has begun to overshadow the work that originally defined him.'

Another insider pushed the same line, but more bluntly. 'Those close to Tim are quietly questioning whether his relationship with a reality TV woman has played a role in altering how he is now viewed professionally, particularly at a moment when perception can be crucial,' the insider alleged. 'It is less about the relationship itself and more about how it feeds into a broader narrative that may be shifting the way decision‑makers and audiences see him.'

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As of this reporting, none of these claims has been confirmed on the record by Chalamet or his representatives.

Calls To 'Recalibrate' After Oscars Setback

One Hollywood insider told OK! that there is a feeling 'the focus drifted away from the work itself and toward the spectacle surrounding him, which is not necessarily where he wants to be long term.'

The same piece quotes another figure saying: 'The narrative has become less about his performance and more about the noise around him, and that is something his team is keen to correct.'

Friends and advisers are described as encouraging the actor to 'recalibrate' and return his energy to the work, particularly with 'Dune: Part 3' on the horizon.

'There are strong voices in his life encouraging him to recalibrate and put his energy back into his work, rather than allowing external influences to shape his path,' a movie industry source claimed. 'This is a pivotal moment, and the advice he is getting is to strip things back and return to what made him stand out in the first place.'

'Timothée is extremely ambitious and his career remains his primary focus, which inevitably creates tension when other aspects of his life begin to compete for attention,' another insider said. 'There is a sense that he is reassessing everything around him, including how his personal life fits into his long‑term goals.'

Kylie Jenner's Camp Rejects 'Unfair' Blame For Timothée Chalamet's Career Wobble

On Kylie Jenner's side, the mood is reportedly very different. Sources close to the 28‑year‑old entrepreneur, who built a cosmetics empire on the back of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, have pushed back at the idea that she is somehow responsible for Chalamet's career 'wobble'.

'Those in Kylie's circle find it unfair that responsibility is being placed on her, as Timothée is entirely in control of his own decisions and career choices,' one source said. 'From their perspective, she has been supportive throughout and does not deserve to be singled out.'

Another insider insisted Jenner has made 'a concerted effort' to be there for him after the awards season disappointment, even as speculation about their future continues. The same reporting notes that she has stuck by him through a crowded calendar of premieres, festivals and press, while managing her own business and co‑parenting responsibilities with ex‑partner Travis Scott.

Their romance began in 2023, shortly after Jenner's on‑off relationship with Scott cooled. Over the past three years the couple have gradually moved from secret parking‑lot meet‑ups to joint appearances at the Golden Globes, the Oscars and the BAFTAs.

Chalamet has referred to Jenner as his 'partner of three years' in a Critics Choice Awards speech, thanking her for their 'foundation' and telling her, 'I couldn't do this without you.' At the Golden Globes he again thanked 'my partner, I love you' from the stage.

For now, nothing in the available reporting confirms that Timothée Chalamet is about to end his relationship with Kylie Jenner, or that his awards‑season loss can reasonably be blamed on who he is dating.

Timothée Chalamet was widely tipped to win Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards for his performance in Marty Supreme, only to lose out to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners after a heavily promoted campaign.

Host Conan O'Brien had already poked fun at Chalamet earlier in the season for describing his own work as 'top level s***', and the loss has now been folded into a broader whisper‑campaign about image, ambition and the risks of dating into the Kardashian‑Jenner universe at the peak of an acting career.