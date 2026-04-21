Khloé Kardashian has accused ex-husband Lamar Odom of 'playing in her face' after he publicly downplayed her role in his 2015 overdose recovery while promoting his new Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

The report came after Khloé Kardashian agreed to sit for the Netflix film, which revisits Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose in 2015 and the long recovery that followed. At the time, Kardashian halted divorce proceedings and stayed at his hospital bedside, a decision that became a major storyline in their lives and, inevitably, in the wider Kardashian media universe.

Her involvement in the documentary was pitched as a way to tell that story with some measure of care and cooperation. Now, she says, it feels like a mistake.

Speaking candidly on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, 15 April, Kardashian admitted she wishes she had never taken part in Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. 'I feel so dumb,' she told listeners, explaining that she believed she was helping Odom shape an honest account of what happened in Nevada in 2015 and in the months after. Instead, she says her efforts are being rewritten in public.

Khloé Kardashian slams the Lamar Odom documentary, and says she wasn’t paid. 😬 https://t.co/gFSX4Oloxb



🎥: Khloé In Wonder Land pic.twitter.com/FOsOxHhRQw — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

Khloé Kardashian says she joined the project at Lamar Odom's request and did it for free. According to her, there was no paycheque, no appearance fee, just a sense of obligation to someone she once considered family.

'All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell,' she said. She described dropping everything to support him, including pausing the legal end of their marriage.

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Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Has Reframed His Overdose Story

The tension centres on how Lamar Odom has chosen to talk about his survival while promoting the Netflix documentary. In an appearance on Today, the former NBA player focused on his faith rather than Kardashian's role. 'My Lord saved my life, honestly,' the 46-year-old said, crediting God for his recovery.

For many viewers, that might seem like a fairly standard profession of faith. For Khloé Kardashian, though, it read as an erasure. On Khloé in Wonderland, she said Odom is now acting 'like I didn't do any of the things I did' and suggested that his version of events implies she is exaggerating or fabricating her contribution.

Khloé Kardashian talked about the whole documentary with Lamar Odom and she reveals what pisses her off is the fact that he is doing press and expressing how mad he is at her, claiming she is a liar and discrediting her despite him singing her praises for years👀🫩🥀



She also… pic.twitter.com/f5HqL2WUOe — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) April 15, 2026

'To now, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn't do any of the things I did and insinuate I'm a liar is crazy,' she told her audience. The specific claims Odom may have disputed beyond his emphasis on divine intervention are not detailed in the podcast excerpts, and Lamar Odom's current response to Kardashian's criticism has not been reported. Nothing is confirmed yet about any private conversations between the pair, so everything on that front should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that Kardashian feels publicly undermined. 'I feel played,' she admitted, a phrase that lands with a particular sting given how public their past has been and how much of it she has been willing to relive for television cameras, social media and now, apparently, a Netflix true-life sports series.

Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian And The Cost Of Revisiting Old Wounds

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian married in 2009 after a whirlwind romance and quickly became one of reality television's most-watched couples. Their relationship, and later their split, played out across Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs.

When Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015, Kardashian was no longer living with him and had already filed for divorce. She nonetheless travelled to be with him as he lay in a coma, later telling various media outlets that she became his medical proxy and made key decisions while he fought for his life.

The divorce was put on hold as he recovered, only to be finalised later. That complicated mix of duty, affection and damage is precisely what Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom claims to interrogate.

Khloe Kardashian shared her candid take on Lamar Odom’s documentary, 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom,' as well as his claim he only married her for the fame. https://t.co/Fo36WYj5uN pic.twitter.com/Bcz9osMhqt — E! News (@enews) April 16, 2026

Kardashian now suggests that by stepping back into that narrative for the cameras, she has opened herself up to a new round of hurt.

Her comments also speak to a broader, more uncomfortable truth about celebrity storytelling, particularly for women orbiting around powerful male figures. She believed she was helping to preserve an accurate record; he, at least in her telling, is now leaning into a version that minimises her and centres his own redemption arc.

The irony is sharp. A project billed as an attempt to set the record straight on Lamar Odom's darkest chapter has instead created fresh disagreement over who did what and who deserves credit for his survival.

Kardashian insists she was there when few others were and that she rearranged her life without asking for payment. Odom, for his part, has publicly framed his survival as an act of divine mercy.