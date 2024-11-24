Chuck Woolery, the beloved television host and the original face of Wheel of Fortune, endured an unimaginable tragedy in January 1986 when his 19-year-old son, Chad Woolery, died in a motorcycle accident. According to AmoMama, Chad was riding through Brentwood, California, when he collided with a median, causing a fatal crash. Despite wearing a helmet, Chad succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Woolery had cautioned his son against riding the motorcycle. "I had just bought him a car," Woolery shared. "The day he died, I told him to drive his car, not his motorcycle." His warnings, however, went unheeded. The tragedy marked one of the darkest periods in Woolery's life.

Turning to Faith for Strength

The heartbreak left Woolery shattered. "When Chad died, I was crushed. Something died with me that could never be replaced," he revealed in an interview with People. Woolery credited his Christian faith for helping him endure the devastating loss. He explained that his belief in an afterlife and in Chad being in a better place offered him solace.

"My Christian faith is probably the single thing that got me through this," he said. "Without the understanding of where Chad is and what I expect in the future, it would have been very difficult."

Coping Through Work

In the immediate aftermath of Chad's death, Woolery turned to his work as a means of distraction. Just days after picking out his son's casket, he resumed hosting Scrabble, filming multiple episodes in a single day. According to People, Woolery described the routine as a way to temporarily escape the overwhelming grief, though it did little to fill the void left by his son's passing.

A Lasting Impact on Parenting

Chad's death profoundly influenced Woolery's parenting style with his younger sons, Michael and Sean, whom he had with his third wife, Teri Nelson. According to AmoMama, Woolery admitted that he became overly cautious, often fearing the worst. "I have to be careful I don't smother them," he shared. He also vowed never to let his children own motorcycles, emphasising, "I'll have to tell them one day, 'Look, I know you want a motorcycle, but you're not going to get one.'"

Remembering Chad

Chad Woolery was a spirited young man with a zest for life. Woolery described him as someone who loved to sing, play the guitar, act, and enjoy sports. "He loved girls and all sports. He loved me, and I loved him," Woolery said. The pain of losing Chad remained a constant presence in his life, but Woolery's faith allowed him to move forward while keeping his son's memory alive.

Throughout his life, Woolery often spoke about the central role his faith played in helping him navigate life's challenges. When Woolery passed away in November 2024 at the age of 83, his resilience and unwavering belief in God were remembered as defining aspects of his life. As reported, Woolery's legacy extends far beyond his career as a game show host, serving as a testament to the strength of faith and love in the face of profound loss.