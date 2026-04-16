Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were dealing with marital problems and that took a dark turn as a murder-suicide on Thursday, 16 April. According to Fairfax County Police, the 47-year-old Democrat repeatedly shot his wife in the basement of their Annandale home just after midnight before turning the gun on himself.

'This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce,' police chief Kevin Davis said.

He also added that divorce proceedings have been ongoing but were in the early stages. Davis added that some paperwork related to an upcoming court proceeding was served before the murder-suicide took place, the New York Post reported.

'From what I understand in this early stage, former Lieutenant Governor Fairfax was recently served some paperwork associated with an upcoming court proceeding that apparently led to this incident last night,' Davis added.

What made the murder-suicide more harrowing was the fact that the teenage kids of the couple were in the house when it happened. One of them called 911 after the incident shortly after midnight, ABC News reported.

Domestic Dispute Escalation Amid Divorce Proceedings

Justin and Cerina Fairfax were married for 20 years, although it reached a point where they separated. Regardless, both still lived under one roof, with the divorce proceedings ongoing. Per court records, Cerina served the divorce papers to the former federal prosecutor in July 2025.

It remains unclear but the fallout between the Fairfax couple appears to have stemmed from the sexual assault claims against the former lieutenant-governor, a reference to two women who publicly accused Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting them.

The women were identified as Meredith Watson, alleging she was sexually assaulted in 2000 while they were students at Duke University per NBC News. Meanwhile, the other woman was Vanessa Tyson, claiming that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex in 2004 when they attended the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Past Controversies Add Weight to Case

After these revelations, Virginia Democrats called on Fairfax to step down. However, he denied the accusations, adding that they were consensual. Instead of resigning, he called on the FBI to investigate the claims of the two women.

Despite his stance, the sexual assault claims tarnished his image severely. He lost in 2021 in his bid for governor. In 2022, he left his post and was subsequently ousted by Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

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With his fortunes fading, it appears Fairfax's fall from grace became too much for him to handle. The upcoming divorce proceedings may have been the last straw, with Fairfax resorting to extreme measures.

Besides the upcoming divorce of Justin and Cerina Fairfax, there were already warning signs that both were headed for an ugly parting of ways. Back in January, officers were called to the Fairfax residence, with the former prosecutor claiming that his wife had assaulted him.

Although there were several cameras set up at their home, police found no evidence of Cerina assaulting Justin. Hence, they concluded that the assault never occurred and no arrests were made.

'There are several cameras set up inside the house. Apparently. Mrs. Fairfax, at some point during these divorce proceedings, set up a lot of cameras inside the home. We reviewed those cameras, and we corroborated that the alleged assault never occurred. So, there was no arrest made,' authorities stated.