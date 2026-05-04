Fresh CCTV footage from a home near Tucson, Arizona, is being examined by investigators probing the disappearance of 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie, more than three months after she was abducted from her house in the Catalina Foothills area on 31 January 2026.

Authorities have not said the masked man seen in the new video is a suspect, but the images have revived public attention and cautious hope that the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping might finally move forward.

New Nancy Guthrie CCTV Footage Under Scrutiny

The latest CCTV footage was reportedly captured at a property nearly a mile from Nancy Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills, a quiet, affluent area outside Tucson.

According to local reports, the video shows a masked person moving through the neighbourhood around the time frame of the kidnapping, though officials have not publicly confirmed the exact date and time.

Its significance lies in the resemblance to the earlier images. That original doorbell footage, released by the FBI in February 2026, showed a man in a mask and armed with what appeared to be a handgun standing at Guthrie's door shortly before she was taken in the night. Investigators believe that man abducted her, directly tying him to the crime.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping



Former FBI Profiler, Jim Clemente, says the FBI will have Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper’s name, age and address in a matter of WEEKS. pic.twitter.com/h18z0FsVRs — True Crime Belieber (@TrueCrimeBelieb) May 3, 2026

Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told NewsNation journalist Brian Entin that with the right combination of CCTV, phone and vehicle records, a suspect in a case like Nancy Guthrie's could potentially be identified 'in a matter of weeks.'

Authorities have not confirmed that the masked person in the latest clip is the same man seen at Guthrie's front door, and, as of this reporting, there is no public evidence yet that directly links the new video to the kidnapping.

'Small Detail' Footage And False Leads In The Nancy Guthrie Case

Several videos featuring masked men have surfaced around Tucson since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, reinforcing how jumpy and vigilant the community has become.

In one widely shared clip, a man in a mask and gloves is seen arriving in a grey Ford F‑150 truck at a home less than a mile from Guthrie's, loading several potted cacti into the vehicle just before 11pm on 29 April 2026.

The homeowner posted the footage to the Ring app, where it quickly circulated among Catalina Foothills residents and on social media.

Local reporter Amy Leigh wrote that the theft took place 'less than a mile from the home of Nancy Guthrie, who vanished exactly three months ago', while stressing there was 'no direct link' to the kidnapping.

🚨New Ring camera footage from the Catalina Foothills shows a masked man in gloves pulling up in a truck and stealing potted cacti.



The theft occurred less than a mile from the home of Nancy Guthrie, who vanished exactly three months ago. While there’s no direct link to her… pic.twitter.com/SqqKzF5DmH — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) May 4, 2026

When News 4 Tucson asked the Pima County Sheriff's Department about the video and whether similar incidents had been reported, officials replied by email: 'We have not been advised of anything like this. We will do some research and keep you posted.'

Sheriff Chris Nanos has since gone further in another broadcast, saying his department does not believe the supposed plant thief is related to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Read more Ex-FBI Director Reveals Why Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Targeted By Someone Local Ex-FBI Director Reveals Why Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Targeted By Someone Local

By contrast, experts point to the original door cam images as potentially decisive. Former Milwaukee police detective Eric Draeger told NBC News: 'When you get video, it opens up many new avenues and details. Detectives hope to get something like this in a case like this.'

Why Investigators Believe Nancy Guthrie Was Deliberately Targeted

Jim Clemente hasargued publicly that the kidnapping appears too deliberate and too risky to be random. In his view, the abductor may actually have been focused on Savannah Guthrie and turned to Nancy when he could not reach the high‑profile television presenter directly.

Clemente suggested that going back through Savannah Guthrie's digital life could be crucial, including old emails, messages, threatening contacts or anyone whose grievances never quite rose to the level of a police report.

His theory is that someone with a connection or fixation on Savannah might have targeted her mother as an act of revenge, intimidation or emotional leverage.

Sheriff Nanos of PCSD Speaks on the Nancy Guthrie Case — May 1, 2026

Andrew Capasso, KVOA, Tucson, AZ pic.twitter.com/Ve8gKo8zlH — Shana Lee (@ShanaLeePNW) May 3, 2026

Nancy Guthrie was last seen after having dinner at her daughter Annie's nearby home, returning alone to her house on the night of 31 January.

In an earlier press conference, Sheriff Nanos said Guthrie's pacemaker stopped transmitting to her Apple Watch in the early morning hours, giving detectives a narrow window when they believe she was taken. Drops of her blood were later found on the front porch stoop, evidence of what officials have described as a violent struggle.

Nancy Guthrie Investigators Keep Returning To The Forensics

Behind the scenes, the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation is now heavily driven by forensic work.

Sheriff Nanos has described DNA as the 'bulk' of the case, and officials say multiple samples, along with hair collected from the scene, have been sent to FBI laboratories for advanced testing. Genetic genealogy is also being considered, according to Tucson journalist Andrew Capasso, though no results have been announced.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are still sifting through thousands of tips, including ransom‑style messages sent to media outlets that demanded payment in bitcoin. Authorities have not confirmed whether any of those messages are genuine, and there is no indication that money has changed hands.

The Guthrie family, for their part, have put up a reward of more than $1.2 million (£885,510) alongside FBI funding for information leading to Nancy's recovery or to an arrest and conviction.

Weeks after the initial door cam footage was made public, there is still no confirmation of whether Nancy Guthrie is alive or dead, no motive that has been publicly established, and no named suspect.

The case first captured national attention when the FBI took the unusual step in February of releasing doorbell camera footage and stills from Nancy Guthrie's own front porch. Those clips showed a masked, armed man outside her home shortly before she vanished overnight.

Investigators have repeatedly described that door cam footage as one of the strongest pieces of evidence they hold, yet despite hundreds of leads and a reward now exceeding $1 million (£737,925), no suspect has been identified and Nancy's fate remains unknown.