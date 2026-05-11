Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper may have made a series of mistakes that could ultimately reveal his identity, a former FBI profiler has claimed, as the search for the 84-year-old Arizona woman entered another month this week. The case, which has gripped the US since her reported abduction from home, is now being re-examined through fresh forensic analysis of blood found at the scene.

Guthrie, the mother of US television journalist Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Arizona home months ago by a masked man armed with a gun, according to investigators. Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect outside her property and appealed for public help. Since then, the investigation has expanded to include thousands of tips, extensive video trawls and continuing DNA tests, but there has been no public confirmation of a breakthrough.

New Forensic Analysis

The latest focus in the case comes from former FBI supervisory special agent Jim Clemente, who has been examining the physical evidence around Guthrie's front porch.

Clemente told Fox News that blood found at Guthrie's doorway points to a disturbing but potentially useful conclusion for investigators. Based on the pattern of the stains and droplets, he believes she was alive and conscious during at least part of the abduction.

'We also know at least that she was alive at that time,' he said, referring to the blood at the entrance. He added that investigators found droplets at the threshold and a trail leading towards the driveway.

In Clemente's view, that trail suggests a struggle began near the front door rather than a swift and silent removal. He said Guthrie may have fallen or been forced close to the ground, adding that the pattern indicates she 'must have aspirated and then coughed up blood with her face very close to the ground'. He argued that was unlikely to have happened if two people had already been carrying her.

From that blood evidence, Clemente believes the abduction was likely carried out by a single suspect. That matters because it could help shape investigators' view of the offender's physical ability, movement and the likelihood that he left behind identifying traces.

'Not A Sophisticated Offender'

In Clemente's assessment, the man seen in the surveillance footage does not appear to be a polished or experienced criminal. He described the offender as erratic and inexperienced, saying the scene and the behaviour around it suggest 'ineptness and non-professional behaviour'.

'He is not a sophisticated offender. He was sort of bumbling his way through this, and he made other mistakes, and I believe those mistakes will directly lead to his capture,' Clemente said.

He also offered a theory about what may have happened inside Guthrie's home before she was taken outside. Although investigators have not released a full reconstruction, Clemente told Fox News he believes the suspect confronted Guthrie in her bedroom and threatened her with a gun to force her downstairs.

'I believe that what it means is he threatened her with his gun when he was at her bedside. He got her to come down, and at the front door is where she realised he's going to take me, and this is very dangerous, and I should fight, and she did,' he said.

Clemente believes that moment at the door is where the struggle most likely began, producing the blood pattern that may now be giving investigators a clearer picture of the attack.

He also speculated about the suspect's state of mind after surveillance images were released publicly. Clemente said the man likely came under severe stress once he saw his figure on television and online.

According to Clemente, the suspect 'exhibited a great degree of stress when the images were first released', a reaction he believes may have been noticed by people around him. 'Anybody around him should have noticed that behaviour change and potentially be able to identify him because of that,' he added.

None of those claims has been confirmed by police, and Clemente's comments remain expert analysis rather than official findings. Still, they underline a broader view among investigators and outside specialists that the offender's room for error may be narrowing.

Search Continues

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Authorities say the Nancy Guthrie investigation remains active. Detectives are still reviewing hours of surveillance footage from the neighbourhood and surrounding areas, while forensic teams continue processing evidence from Guthrie's home and nearby locations.

Officials have confirmed that DNA testing is under way, although no suspect profile has been publicly announced. They are also handling what they describe as thousands of tips from the public, highlighting both the scale of the inquiry and the level of concern surrounding the case.

A reward of more than $1.2 million is now being offered for information that helps resolve the case. That is a notable figure even in high-profile US investigations and reflects the involvement of law enforcement and private contributors trying to bring Guthrie home or establish what happened to her.

For now, there is still no confirmed update on Guthrie's condition or whereabouts, and officials have not publicly endorsed Clemente's more detailed reconstruction of the abduction. Until investigators release firmer findings, his assessment remains an informed interpretation rather than an established account.